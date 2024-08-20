Apparel Group's loyalty program, Club Apparel, is set to enhance the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) experience with a spectacular offer. From the 23rd to the 25th of August, Club Apparel members will have the exclusive opportunity to earn five times the usual reward points on their purchases across a diverse array of participating brands.

The campaign, aligning with the Dubai Shopping Festival’s spirit, includes over 37 distinguished brands such as Aeropostale, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Ardene, ACO, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Birkenstock, BBZ, CCC, Call it Spring, Calvin Klein, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Dune London, F5, Forest Essentials, Havaianas, Hema, Herschel, Hush Puppies, Inglot, La Vie en Rose, Lakeland, LC Waikiki, Levi’s, Moreschi, Naturalizer, New Yorker, Nine west, R&B, R&B Kids, Rituals, Skechers, Steve Madden, The Children’s Place, Tommy Hilfiger, TOMS.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said "Our engagement in the Dubai Summer Surprises aligns perfectly with the government's vision of economic growth and retail innovation. By participating in DSS, Club Apparel is not just providing an exceptional shopping experience but also contributing to the broader economic landscape of Dubai. This is part of our continued commitment to drive retail excellence and offer outstanding value to our customers, supporting Dubai's mission to remain at the forefront of the global retail industry."

The DSS, in partnership with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, is a key event in transforming Dubai into a dynamic hub of shopping and entertainment. It significantly boosts the region's retail and tourism industries by offering unique experiences and exclusive rewards, thus reinforcing Dubai's position as a top global destination for shopping and leisure.

Club Apparel's participation in the Dubai Summer Surprises is part of a larger strategy to offer more value and a better shopping experience to its members. The campaign is open to all Club Apparel members, including those who join during the festival period.

For more information on the campaign and Club Apparel membership details, visit https://apparelglobal.com/en/club-apparel/

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait—but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://www.apparelgroup.com/en/