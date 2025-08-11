Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group, a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, has announced a strategic partnership between its flagship loyalty programme, Club Apparel, and PRYPCO Blocks, the Dubai-based fractional real estate ownership platform. Together, they are introducing Spend to Invest, a new way for shoppers to turn their everyday purchases into a step towards owning a home.

Club Apparel has been more than a platform to collect points. In the UAE alone, it has built a community of almost 4 million members who enjoy personalised rewards, exclusive experiences, and direct access to some of the most loved fashion, footwear, beauty and lifestyle brands in the world.

Now, with Spend to Invest, members can shop their favourite Apparel Group brands and use the points they earn to buy a share in Dubai’s vibrant property market through the PRYPCO Blocks app. Starting from as little as AED 2,000, they can begin building equity while still enjoying all the instant rewards they know and love.

Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group, also commented: “Our mission has always been to enhance the lives of our customers. We have brought them the best in fashion, footwear and beauty, and now we are giving them the chance to turn their rewards into a step towards owning a home. This is about adding real value to their everyday choices and helping them invest in a future that goes beyond shopping.”

“This partnership is a game-changer,” said Amira Sajwani, Chairperson, PRYPCO Blocks and Founder and CEO of PRYPCO. “For the first time, we’re bridging the gap between consumer spending and property investing, enabling customers to turn shopping rewards into real estate investments. It’s part of our broader mission to democratize property ownership and offer every individual a chance to build wealth through real estate.”

This partnership changes what it means to be part of a loyalty programme. It blends style, convenience and opportunity, allowing members to enjoy the brands they love today while moving closer to one of life’s biggest dreams, owning their future home.

Direct Link ‘Spend to Invest’: https://bit.ly/spendtoinvest

About PRYPCO Blocks

PRYPCO Blocks is a Dubai-based real estate investment platform offering access to fractional ownership in professionally managed rental properties. Through PRYPCO Blocks, investors can buy fractions (Blocks) of income-generating properties and receive monthly rental payouts.

Led by Amira Sajwani, who is the Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC Properties, Co-Founder and COO at Amali Properties, and a Shark on Shark Tank, the platform is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). With PRYPCO Blocks, investors from over 200 countries can invest in Dubai’s top rental properties from just AED 2,000.

About Club Apparel

Club Apparel is the GCC’s most rewarding app-based loyalty programme and the official loyalty initiative of Apparel Group, the region’s leading fashion and lifestyle retail powerhouse. With Club Apparel, members can earn up to 15% back in rewards that can be redeemed seamlessly across a wide network of international brands and stores. The programme offers a wholesome and elevated shopping experience, packed with benefits such as exclusive offers, early access to sales, personalised promotions, and convenient in-app access to rewards.

Designed to enrich every customer journey, Club Apparel connects shoppers to a dynamic world of fashion, footwear, food & beverage, and lifestyle – all under one unified digital ecosystem. Whether shopping for global fashion favorites or everyday lifestyle essentials, members are consistently rewarded for their loyalty.

About Apparel Group

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 27,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its owners: Founder and Chairwoman Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved, both have taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://www.apparelgroup.com/en/