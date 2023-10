In a spectacular celebration of branding excellence, – Forest Essentials, a renowned Luxury Ayurveda Brand within Apparel Group, is proud to announce winning the prestigious Superbrands status. Along with other 9 brands, Forest Essentials received this recognition at a grand ceremony held on 28th at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City.

The Superbrands organization, renowned globally as an independent authority and arbiter of branding brilliance, is dedicated to honoring exceptional brands and fostering the discipline of branding. The accolade is a testament to the relentless pursuit of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction that each of the winning brands epitomizes.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, shared his strategic perspective on the recognition, stating, “Receiving this prestigious Award is both an honor and a valuable affirmation of our strategic commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of delivering unparalleled quality and value, reflecting the strength and resilience of our brand portfolio. I am immensely proud of our dedicated team, whose consistent efforts enhance our brand’ s reputation and strategically position us for continued growth and success in the competitive global market.”

This award bear witness to Forest Essentials’ exceptional ability to grow and exceed in the competitive market, reinforcing its status as a leading brand in the global fashion and lifestyle industry. The award demonstrates Forest Essentials’ unique ability to resonate with consumers, offering products and experiences that stand out in the marketplace.

This recognition capitlises Apparel Group’s exceptional ability to nurture and grow brands in the competitive market, further solidifying their position in the global market.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to Millions of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Forest Essentials

An authentic and traditional Skincare Brand with its foundations laid in the ancient science of Ayurveda, Forest Essentials is a pioneer in the Luxury Ayurveda segment. The name “Forest Essentials” comes from the fact that the ingredients within all products are sourced from plants, trees, and herbs naturally grown in the Himalayan forests. Each handmade product uses traditional methods and adheres to the highest standards of purity, authenticity, and quality. There is a perfect fusion between ancient recipes and modern technology to create a whole new experience — Elegant, Luxurious Ayurveda.

The brand has had a pioneering approach and sustainable outlook since its inception, applying practices that respect both the environment and community in every sense. Today, since its inception in the year 2001, Forest Essentials retails from over 100 company-owned retail stores across India and has a major online business, exporting products to over 120 countries worldwide. The brand is celebrated by celebrities ranging from global film stars to politicians and is the largest player in the luxury hotel and spa business catering to over 540 hotels and resorts including the prestigious Taj, Oberoi, Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton hotel groups, providing bespoke in-room amenities and treatments.

November 2022 marked the opening of Forest Essentials first international standalone store in London’s iconic district – Covent Garden; and the only prestigious ‘Made in India’ brand to open a luxury retail store in the UK.