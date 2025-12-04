Dubai, UAE - Apparel Group, a multibillion-dollar retail conglomerate, in partnership with AWWG, proudly hosted the exclusive launch of Hackett London’s Autumn/Winter 2025 Campaign, “Tradition and Modernity: A Winter Together”, at the brand’s Dubai Hills Mall store. The event marks a major moment bringing British heritage to the heart of Dubai, and represents a key milestone for the AWWG group as it strengthens its presence in the Middle East, showcases its portfolio of iconic brands, and connects with a discerning luxury audience.

The evening welcomed the iconic campaign ambassadors Carlos Sainz, father and son, who made a striking entrance through the Dubai Hills Mall in a custom-tailored procession of stewards. Their arrival captured the spirit of craftsmanship, precision, and contemporary British style that defines Hackett London, setting the tone for a memorable in-store celebration.

Guests, including industry leaders, media, and influencers, explored the Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection known for its refined tailoring, classic tweeds, rich tartans, and modern reinterpretations of archival silhouettes.

The launch also featured a panel discussion with the racing icons, moderated by UAE-based British journalist Tom Urquhart. Marcella Wartenberg, CEO of AWWG, attended the event to mark this significant global milestone and celebrate the deepening partnership between both brands.

“We are proud to host the “Tradition and Modernity: A Winter Together” campaign launch in Dubai with global icons Carlos Sainz, father and son,” said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “This moment reflects our strengthened partnership with AWWG and reinforces our commitment to expanding Hackett London across the UAE, KSA, Qatar and Oman with twenty-five new stores planned over the next five years.”

Hackett London’s Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection is now available across Apparel Group’s regional stores, including Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Marina Mall, and Dubai Outlet Mall. The event underscores Apparel Group’s continued drive to bring world-class fashion experiences to the Middle East and expand the presence of distinguished global brands.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,300+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.

About AppCorp Holding:

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.

About Hackett London

Founded by Jeremy Hackett in 1983, Hackett London has become a global leader in menswear, blending timeless British style with modern sophistication. Our brand offers a wide range of collections, from sports and casual wear to formal attire, each piece reflecting our commitment to quality and style.

The Hackett London collection is the cornerstone of our brand, while Hackett Sport provides premium activewear for off-duty moments. Hackett Heritage draws inspiration from classic British sports like rowing, rugby, sailing, and motorsport, with each piece embodying our dedication to tradition and elegance. Our Savile Row collection and bespoke service represent the pinnacle of our craftsmanship, utilising the finest fabrics from the world's most prestigious mills. Our Bespoke garments are meticulously crafted and personalised onsite at our Savile Row townhouse. Hackett continually evolves, redefining modern menswear by infusing British heritage with contemporary elegance. Designed for the global citizen, our clothing effortlessly transitions from the office to social gatherings. With over 1,000 points of sale worldwide, Hackett connects with customers around the globe through a distinctive British touch and a steadfast dedication to quality.

About AWWG

At AWWG, transformation is embedded in our DNA. Founded in 1998 under the name of Pepe Jeans Group. With headquarters in Madrid, Spain, and design offices in London and Nice, this global fashion group integrates the iconic brands Pepe Jeans London, Hackett, and Façonnable. AWWG also has the master franchisee and agency for Tommy Hilfiger (Spain and Portugal) as well as the agency for Calvin Klein, DKNY, Donna Karan, and Karl Lagerfeld (Spain and Portugal).

AWWG currently has over 3,500 points of sale, a presence in 86 countries globally, and a workforce of more than 4,500 employees of 79 nationalities. As a global retail platform, the Group is committed to constant evolution and to creating brand equity by transformation, in line with the changes, challenges, and inherent needs of the industry. The three iconic brands are unified as part of AWWG while each maintains its own strong DNA and values, built up over thirty years in the retail sector with strong design teams, product development, and brand enhancement. AWWG continuously evolves, pushing the limits and defying the status quo to create value through innovative, aspirational, and sustainable products that prioritize excellence, craftsmanship, differentiation, and quality.