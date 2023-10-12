Apparel Group Brands Claim Victories: Rituals, Dune London, Steve Madden, and Tim Hortons Lead the Way

Apparel Group, a global leader in fashion and lifestyle retail, once again demonstrated its industry dominance by securing multiple accolades at the esteemed Images RetailME Awards ceremony. This recognition further establishes the group's consistent dedication to retail excellence. The Images RetailME Awards emphasize outstanding achievements across various retail sectors, setting standards for innovation and best practices in the continuously adaptive retail environment.

Apparel Group proudly claimed the title of Most Admired Responsible Retailer of the Year, reflecting its unparalleled commitment to sustainability and beyond.

The ceremony, organised by Images RetailME held in Address Dubai Marina on 10th October, 2023, highlighted several of Apparel Group's brands for their stellar achievements in the retail domain. The award highlights include:

Apparel Group – Most Admired Responsible Retailer of the Year

Rituals – Most Admired Retailer of the Year – Beauty and Wellness

Dune London – Most Admired Retailer of the Year – Footwear & Accessories

Steve Madden – Most Admired Retail Transformation of the Year

Tim Hortons – Most Admired Store Design of the Year – F&B and Grocery

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said, “It’s an incredible honor to receive such esteemed recognitions at the Images RetailME Awards. These awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in retail. Our brands have continuously pushed boundaries, and I am immensely proud of our teams for their relentless drive and passion. As we continue our journey, we are inspired to further elevate the retail experience for our consumers in the Middle East and beyond.”

The grand awards evening saw several nominations, representing the best in retail from all across the region. These awards commend the remarkable accomplishments of retailers who've showcased innovation, adopting avant-garde retail concepts blended with the latest technologies and insights available globally.

Conducted in conjunction with the Middle East Retail Forum (MRF), the annual IMAGES RetailME Awards stand as a revered platform celebrating the unparalleled achievements of top-tier retail organizations and brands in the Middle East.

These awards, which set the benchmark in the industry, commend retailers who've showcased exceptional innovation and initiative across various channels. By implementing best business and technology practices throughout the retail value chain, these awards inspire the entire retail fraternity to aim for superiority and ongoing enhancement. This acknowledgment not only lauds the efforts of individual retailers but also motivates the entire industry to venture beyond the conventional, aiming to provide unmatched retail experiences to consumers in the Middle East.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to millions of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

About Middle East Retail Forum

The Middle East Retail Forum is an annual symposium that started in 2012, which facilitates charting out the future of retail’s blueprint in the Middle East and beyond. Over the years, it has evolved to become a phenomenon where the movers and shakers of the industry come together to formulate the future of retail and set precedents for retailers across the board to follow.

As we undergo transformations, we see incredible innovations and inventions by leaders that are paving a whole new way of doing business for generations to come. This year, we bring the region’s distinguished retailers together to unfold their retail stories and construct a cohesive plan of action by means of panel discussions, research revelations, and global expert keynotes.