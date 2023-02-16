Apparel Group has increased its global presence by opening additional stores, including 11 new R&B stores, two new BEVERLY HILLS POLO CLUB stores, and additional ASICS, Calvin Klein, ALDO, Tim Hortons, and Levi's stores.

The Apparel Group continues to expand its global footprint with the launch of 19 new stores across various locations, including UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, KSA, and India. The new stores offer an array of options to shoppers, featuring 8 renowned brands including Rituals, ASICS, Calvin Klein, ALDO, R&B, Tim Hortons, BEVERLY HILLS POLO CLUB, and Levi's.

These new store openings are a testament to the Apparel Group's commitment to providing shoppers with a diverse range of options in fashion, sports and lifestyle. The strategic expansion of the Group's presence in these regions will offer an exceptional and personalized shopping experience to the customers.

In the Apparel Group’s journey to strengthen its position as a key player in the retail industry, the Group established strategic partnerships and joint ventures as part of its expansion strategy. The company recently announced a joint venture with Steve Madden to expand its global presence and a partnership with UAE-based homegrown concept, Project Chaiwala.

In line with Apparel Group’s commitment to leading the path for environmentally conscious and sustainability, F5 Global launched the region's first plant-powered performance shoes in collaboration with Zen Running Club. This innovative product line represents the company's commitment to using environmentally friendly materials and processes that are being adapted and adopted across the brands.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group said "We are thrilled to have launched several new stores in strategic locations, and we look forward to continuing our expansion in the coming months. At Apparel Group, we are always seeking new opportunities to better serve our customers, and opening more stores in key markets is a vital part of our growth strategy. Our goal is to make our latest fashion and lifestyle offerings accessible to even more people, and we are confident that our upcoming store openings will help us achieve this objective. We remain committed to providing our customers with exceptional service, and we are excited to continue to deliver the latest trends and a seamless shopping experience to even more locations."

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 18,500+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

