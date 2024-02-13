Apparel Group, a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry, continues its strategic expansion into 2024 by solidifying its global presence with the inauguration of 19 stores across key cities in India, the UAE, KSA, and Qatar. The latest openings feature a stellar line-up of renowned brands, enhancing the group's commitment to offering a diverse range of internationally esteemed brands to customers across the GCC and Asia.

In India, the expansion features Victoria's Secret in Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hyderabad's Inorbit Mall, Pune's The KOPA, and Mumbai's Inorbit Mall; Bath and Body Works in Surat's VR Mall and Kanpur's Z Square Mall; alongside R&B stores in Ahmedabad's Shahibaug and Law Garden, further amplifying the group's presence in the region.

In the UAE, Apparel Group has notably enriched the shopping landscape by introducing a range of international brands, marking a significant achievement with the opening of the first-ever ASICS store in Dubai Mall, completed in a record-breaking 14 days. Additionally, the group launched Bliss Bites in Index Tower, DIFC, alongside Sketchers, Nine West, Aldo Accessories, la Vie en Rose, and Birkenstock stores in Abu Dhabi’s Reem Mall, further enhancing the retail variety in these cosmopolitan cities.

Qatar welcomes a Crocs store in Doha's Landmark Mall, while Saudi Arabia celebrates the opening of Athlete’s Co. in Riyadh's Riyadh Park, Cold Stone Creamery in Jeddah's Red Sea Mall, and Rituals in Jeddah's The Village Mall, further establishing Apparel Group's presence in these vibrant markets.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion: "Our strategic store openings across India, the UAE, KSA, and Qatar represent a significant milestone in our journey to provide unparalleled shopping experiences to our customers. By introducing a variety of esteemed international brands to these vibrant markets, we reaffirm our commitment to excellence and innovation. We are excited to see the positive impact these new stores will have on our growth and on the communities we serve."

This expansion reflects Apparel Group's vision and dedication to setting new benchmarks in retail by offering world-class shopping experiences and an array of international brands to customers across the GCC and Asia.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt.

Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/