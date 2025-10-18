Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Apparel Group, the global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, has signed a strategic agreement with Arabian Alesaar Group to launch 24 international brands across over 9,000 m² inside Al Shubaily Grand Mall, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s regional growth strategy.

The collaboration will bring a diverse mix of Apparel Group’s leading global brands to the Kingdom, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Rituals, Birkenstock, Skechers, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Levi’s, R&B, Off/Price, Nysaa, ACO, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Sushi Library, and Nando’s, among others.

This expansion reflects Apparel Group’s long-term commitment to strengthening its retail presence in Saudi Arabia, in alignment with Vision 2030, by enhancing the customer experience, creating new job opportunities, and fostering innovation in the retail landscape.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, stated: “Our partnership with Arabian Alesaar Group marks an exciting new chapter in our journey across Saudi Arabia. This strategic collaboration enables us to bring our world-class brands closer to customers and reinforces our shared vision of delivering exceptional retail experiences that blend global excellence with local insight.”

With this agreement, Apparel Group continues to solidify its leadership position as a global retail powerhouse, expanding its reach and connecting communities through fashion, lifestyle, and dining experiences.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,300+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.