Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Apparel Group, the leading global retail powerhouse, continues its rapid growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with three exciting back-to-back R&B store openings. Shoppers can now experience the brand’s signature blend of affordable, trend-led fashion at R&B Mall of Dhahran, followed by a vibrant debut at Riyadh Gallery, and most recently, the grand opening at Nakheel Mall, Riyadh — marking the 165th R&B store across the Middle East and India.

The new Nakheel Mall store spans over 2,500 sqm, making it one of the brand’s largest locations in the Kingdom. Designed with a sleek, modern interior, the store offers customers a spacious and inspiring shopping journey in one of Riyadh’s most popular retail destinations. Shoppers can explore the full R&B lifestyle range, including menswear, womenswear, kidswear, footwear, accessories, and home collections, all under one roof.

These consecutive openings underscore Apparel Group’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Kingdom and delivering exceptional value to its customers. With a vision to reach 250 R&B stores across the region, this expansion highlights the Group’s dedication to making stylish, accessible fashion available to more communities in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,300+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.

About R&B

The fastest growing value & lifestyle fashion brand in the Middle East & India. R&B was Launched in Oman-Muscat Grand Mall in October 2012 and has a strong presence with over 165 stores across 8 countries. R&B is constantly striving and launching a new store every month, spread across 2,500,000 area sq. ft. R&B offers quality clothing at affordable prices across the GCC & India region.

R&B is dedicated to offering quality fashion at unbeatable prices, ensuring that every customer finds the perfect outfit for every occasion. Our team of in-house designers ensures we are always ahead of the latest trends, creating great new looks for every season. Our team of in-house designers stays ahead of trends to create fresh, stylish collections for every season. With a deep understanding of diverse markets, R&B continues to deliver fashion that resonates with customers across the region. For more details, visit www.randbfashion.in