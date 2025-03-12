Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group, leading global lifestyle and fashion conglomerate, proudly announces the opening of Hackett London's second UAE location at Dubai Hills Mall. The new store, located on the ground floor, celebrated its grand opening on February 20th in partnership with Esquire Middle East, the region’s premier men's lifestyle magazine.

The exclusive event attracted over 100 attendees, including high-profile guests and top influencers, who enjoyed a dynamic evening featuring engaging speeches from Esquire Middle East's Editor-in-Chief, Matthew Baxter-Priest, and Hackett's Chief Product Officer, Gianni Colorossi. The conversation explored Hackett's diverse product ranges, including Hackett London, Hackett Heritage, Hackett Sport, and the Boys collection. Guests also had the opportunity to view Hackett's latest collections showcased by live models, as well as enjoy bespoke live embroidery and personalized fashion illustrations.

The new store offers full access to the complete Hackett range, with the Hackett No.14 Savile Row line exclusively available at this location. The store showcases Hackett's signature blend of comfort, quality, and exceptional craftsmanship, providing a premium shopping experience. This opening is part of Hackett London's continued commitment to bringing its iconic British style to the region.

“We are thrilled to introduce Hackett London’s second store in the UAE, marking another exciting step in our regional expansion plans for the renowned brand,” said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “This launch reinforces our commitment to enhancing the region’s fashion landscape and providing our customers with an unparalleled shopping experience.”

The launch of Hackett London at Dubai Hills Mall marks a strategic milestone in Apparel Group’s regional growth, reinforcing its commitment to premium retail experiences. As the group continues to expand its global brand portfolio, this opening strengthens its position in the luxury menswear market. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and innovation, Apparel Group remains dedicated to shaping the region’s fashion landscape.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global retail powerhouse based in Dubai, UAE, strategically positioned at the crossroads of the modern economy. With a network of over 2,300 retail stores and more than 85 brands, the company serves countless shoppers worldwide, supported by a multicultural workforce exceeding 27,000 employees.

The company has established a significant footprint in the GCC, including Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, while expanding into markets such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Apparel Group is also preparing to enter emerging markets like Hungary and the Philippines, reflecting its forward-looking vision.

With a diverse brand portfolio spanning the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Apparel Group offers an omni-channel experience featuring renowned names like Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This versatility underscores the company's adaptability and broad appeal.

Guided by the vision of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Apparel Group has experienced remarkable growth over the past two decades, evolving into a global leader in retail.

About AppCorp Holding

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.

About Hackett London

Founded by Jeremy Hackett in 1983, Hackett London has become a global leader in menswear, blending timeless British style with modern sophistication. Our brand offers a wide range of collections, from sports and casual wear to formal attire, each piece reflecting our commitment to quality and style. The Hackett London collection is the cornerstone of our brand, while Hackett Sport provides premium activewear for off-duty moments. Hackett Heritage draws inspiration from classic British sports like rowing, rugby, sailing, and motorsport, with each piece embodying our dedication to tradition and elegance. Our Savile Row collection and bespoke service represent the pinnacle of our craftsmanship, utilising the finest fabrics from the world's most prestigious mills. Our Bespoke garments are meticulously crafted and personalised onsite at our Savile Row townhouse. Hackett continually evolves, redefining modern menswear by infusing British heritage with contemporary elegance. Designed for the global citizen, our clothing effortlessly transitions from the office to social gatherings. With over 1,000 points of sale worldwide, Hackett connects with customers around the globe through a distinctive British touch and a steadfast dedication to quality.

About AWWG

At AWWG, transformation is embedded in our DNA. Founded in 1998 under the name of Pepe Jeans Group. With headquarters in Madrid, Spain, and design offices in London and Nice, this global fashion group integrates the iconic brands Pepe Jeans London, Hackett, and Façonnable. AWWG also has the master franchisee and agency for Tommy Hilfiger (Spain and Portugal) as well as the agency for Calvin Klein, DKNY, Donna Karan, and Karl Lagerfeld (Spain and Portugal).

AWWG currently has over 3,500 points of sale, a presence in 86 countries globally, and a workforce of more than 4,500 employees of 79 nationalities. As a global retail platform, the Group is committed to constant evolution and to creating brand equity by transformation, in line with the changes, challenges, and inherent needs of the industry. The three iconic brands are unified as part of AWWG while each maintains its own strong DNA and values, built up over thirty years in the retail sector with strong design teams, product development, and brand enhancement. AWWG continuously evolves, pushing the limits and defying the status quo to create value through innovative, aspirational, and sustainable products that prioritise excellence, craftsmanship, differentiation, and quality.