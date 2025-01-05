Dubai, Apparel Group’s premier lingerie brand, La Vie en Rose, proudly marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a meaningful contribution to Al Jalila Foundation, showcasing their commitment to women’s health and social responsibility in the UAE. The initiative reflects La Vie en Rose's ongoing dedication to supporting breast cancer awareness and providing impactful contributions to women’s health initiatives.

Throughout October, a percentage of sales from selected stores of La Vie en Rose were allocated to Al Jalila Foundation, a leading institution in advancing medical research and health services. This donation underscores Apparel Group and La Vie en Rose’s commitment to making a positive difference within the community by raising awareness and supporting crucial health causes.

"Our partnership with Al Jalila Foundation is part of our unwavering commitment to supporting important causes across the region," said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. "At Apparel Group, we believe that businesses can be powerful forces for social good, and we are honoured to contribute to the vital work Al Jalila Foundation does in breast cancer research and awareness."

The Breast Cancer Awareness campaign at La Vie en Rose extended to all UAE stores, where customers were encouraged to join the cause, raising awareness and contributing to a brighter, healthier future for all women. This initiative aligns with Apparel Group’s broader mission to foster health, wellness, and community support in the region.

Through its partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, Apparel Group and La Vie en Rose reaffirm their dedication to supporting local communities and championing initiatives that make a lasting impact.

About la Vie en Rose

Founded in 1985, Boutique la Vie en Rose Inc. has stood out as a Canadian leader in the lingerie and swimwear industry since its acquisition by François Roberge in 1996. Based in Montréal, the company has over 4 500 employees and more than 280 stores across Canada under two separate brands, la Vie en Rose and Bikini Village. La Vie en Rose focuses on providing people with high-quality and affordable undergarments, lingerie, loungewear, sleepwear, swimwear and beachwear. Bikini Village positions itself as the destination of choice for the best selection of internationally renowned branded swimwear, beachwear and accessories for women and men. Boutique la Vie en Rose Inc. is a true Canadian success story. It has been growing internationally since 2004 with the opening of nearly 400 la Vie en Rose stores in 19 countries.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 24,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its owners: Founder and Chairwoman Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved, both have taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://www.apparelgroup.com/en/