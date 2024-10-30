Shop F5’s Pink Collection Throughout October to support Friends of Cancer Patients Foundation.

Dubai – Apparel Group’s homegrown sustainable brand, F5 Global, has introduced their 'Feel Good, For Good' campaign in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In partnership with the Friends of Cancer Patients Foundation (FOCP), F5 Global will be supporting the foundation's initiatives through their pink styles sold in-store. This sustainably-made collection aims to raise awareness and contribute to breast cancer efforts across the UAE, with a focus on early detection and screenings.

The campaign is further strengthened by a series of powerful stories shared on F5 Global’s Instagram and TikTok platforms, featuring three inspiring breast cancer survivors. These stories aim to raise awareness and offer hope by highlighting their personal journeys, encouraging the importance of early detection and fostering community support.

Throughout October, F5 Global will also engage with hospitals and local communities, delivering thoughtfully curated hampers to brighten the days of breast cancer patients. These visits will promote self-care, reflection, and overall well-being, emphasising the importance of a brighter and healthier future.

“Apparel Group’s commitment to supporting causes that matter is at the heart of everything we do,” said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “Through F5 Global’s 'Feel Good, For Good' campaign, we are proud to raise awareness and contribute to the fight against breast cancer.”

To learn more, tune in to the Kris Fade Show for updates on the campaign, which will conclude with an Instagram Live event featuring a doctor and the three survivors engaging in an insightful discussion about breast cancer care and awareness.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 24,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://www.apparelgroup.com/en/

About F5 Global

Launched in March 2021, home-grown concept F5 is a sustainable fashion brand, the brainchild of 15-year-old entrepreneur Sarisha Ved. F5 brand is the only Apparel Group home-grown brand that has a range of products such as mobile phone cases, reusable face masks, wallets, bags, and unisex athleisure clothing with Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Global Recycling Standards (GRS) certificates, with 100% of the products manufactured at SMETA (Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit)- approved facilities.

