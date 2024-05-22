Apparel Group, a global titan in fashion and lifestyle retail, is delighted to announce a its’ strategic partnership with Wildcraft India, India's leading outdoor and adventure gear brand. This alliance is set to transform the outdoor lifestyle and adventure gear market in the GCC region, marking a new chapter in the retail sector.

Wildcraft India, known for its commitment to quality and innovation, has been pioneering the outdoor gear space since its inception. This collaboration with Apparel Group is a leap forward in Wildcraft’s journey, which began internationally in 2015 and has since gained traction across the Middle East and Central Asia. Apparel Group's extensive retail acumen and robust global network will be instrumental in propelling Wildcraft's vision of becoming the world's #1 Tropical Outfitter.

"Apparel Group is proud to forge this strategic alliance with Wildcraft India, a brand that epitomizes innovation and quality in the outdoor industry. This partnership is not just about expanding our portfolio; it's a strategic move to elevate the Wildcraft brand to unprecedented heights of recognition and success. Leveraging our extensive global network and deep retail expertise, we are set to significantly enhance Wildcraft's presence in the GCC region. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our ongoing commitment to introduce dynamic and quality brands to the global retail forefront. We are confident that Wildcraft's unique product line will deeply resonate with our customers, further solidifying our position as a leader in the international retail sector," said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO, Apparel Group.

"We are thrilled to forge a strategic alliance with the esteemed Apparel Group, a powerhouse in the retail industry. This partnership signifies a pivotal move to position Wildcraft at the forefront of outdoor & adventure gear retail in the GCC region," said Gaurav Dublish, Co-Founder, Wildcraft India. In tandem with our overarching mission, this collaboration is designed to not only inspire individuals to embark on outdoor journeys but also to champion sustainability and responsible adventure, setting a new standard in the industry.”

This strategic partnership between Apparel Group and Wildcraft India is set to create a dynamic shift in the outdoor and adventure gear market, offering consumers unparalleled quality and choice. It represents Apparel Group's unwavering commitment to leadership, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the global retail landscape.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Wildcraft:

Wildcraft India Ltd. (WIL) is India's premier head-to-toe products manufacturer and distributor, for all trek-to-travel solutions. It is world’s first & today its largest tropical outfitter. As an outdoor & adventure brand, Wildcraft is committed to creating high-performance products that inspire people to explore the outdoors. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, it offers a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment designed for the modern adventurer. The company's products are sold in over 200+ exclusive stores and 8,000+ multi-branded stores in India and abroad. For more information, please visit www.wildcraft.com