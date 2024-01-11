Apparel Group is excited to announce its partnership with Retail & Leisure International Magazine for two distinguished events in Riyadh, KSA from 4-7 February and will be the ‘Headline Partner’ for the RLI MENA Awards and a ‘Lifestyle Partner’ for the RLI Connect MENA. These events aim to honour and facilitate the growth of the retail and leisure industries across the Middle East and North Africa.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said, “Our involvement as the headline partner for the RLI MENA Awards and as a lifestyle partner for the RLI MENA Connect in Riyadh is a testament to Apparel Group's leadership in shaping the future of retail and leisure in the MENA region. These prestigious events align perfectly with our mission to drive innovation and growth. We are not just participating; we are leading the charge in fostering a vibrant, collaborative ecosystem that will propel the industry forward. This is an opportunity for us to underline our commitment to excellence and to catalyze new partnerships and opportunities that will benefit the entire region.”

Moving forward it will be essential to continue to collaborate, exchange ideas, explore opportunities and network with industry colleagues.

Jayne Rafter, Publisher of RLI comments: “Our very first RLI MENA Awards will strive for excellence in an industry where the boundaries are always being pushed and now, more than ever, it is essential that we continue to collaborate and recognise achievements and ground-breaking projects.” She continues, “RLI Connect MENA will continue building those all-important relationships whilst exploring opportunities to grow outside their home markets. Apparel Group has cemented itself as a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry and RLI, resonates with their core values: Passion, Empowerment, Ambition and Respect. We are very excited about this partnership and we hope to go a step beyond the expected.”

Apparel Group, a key player in the global fashion and lifestyle retail sector and part of the multibillion-dollar APPCORP GLOBAL, brings its wealth of experience to the forefront of this prestigious event. With an extensive network across 14 countries, over 2,100 stores, and more than 85 brands, Apparel Group is perfectly positioned to support an initiative that uplifts and acknowledges the achievements in these key sectors.

The RLI Connect MENA is a sister event to RLI Connect Global which over the last ten years has brought together thousands of retail real estate professionals to connect, explore and develop business opportunities worldwide. Having previously taken place in Dubai and Istanbul, RLI Connect MENA will take place in Riyadh 4-6 February to continue building those all-important relationships whilst bringing together the world of retail & leisure under one roof to Connect, Explore, Develop. In February 7, RLI MENA Awards, judged by a panel of renowned industry experts, promise to be a prestigious occasion, culminating in an awards dinner attended by influential regional figures.

Apparel Group is honored to be associated with the inaugural RLI MENA Awards, underscoring its commitment to excellence, innovation, and the growth of the retail and leisure industry in the MENA region.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt.

Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About RLI

RLI is a Global Multimedia Platform comprising of the World’s only Global Retail & Leisure magazine - Retail & Leisure International', established in 2004 and now the voice of the global retail and leisure sectors worldwide.

Distributed monthly to 85,000 individually named CEOs, directors and key decision-makers it provides well-written analyses on an extensive variety of topics, together with informative in-depth articles and profiles on the industry's leading operators. It is the chosen Media Partner for all major Retail Real Estate Industry Events globally.

RLI is also the organiser of a series of highly successful events RLI Connect Global, the world’s only global deal-making event now in its eleventh edition, the highly coveted and prestigious Global RLI Awards which is now in its nineteenth year, RLI Connect MENA, a global deal-making dedicated for the MENA region, which will make its first foray into Saudi Arabia in February this year alongside the inaugural RLI MENA Awards following the huge success of its recent global events in Riyadh, late 2022.

www.rli.uk.com