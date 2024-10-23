Saudi Arabia: Apparel Group, a renowned retail conglomerate, is thrilled to announce their strategic partnership with Mobily, a leading telecommunications provider in the region. This exciting collaboration allows Mobily customers to redeem their Neqaty Points for a variety of products at select Apparel Group brands, significantly enriching the rewards program offered by Mobily and showcasing the diverse range of offerings from Apparel Group brands.

Through this strategic agreement, Mobily customers will have the opportunity to exchange their Neqaty Points for shopping at a wide array of Apparel Group brands, which include offerings in fashion, footwear, beauty, and accessories. Customers will benefit from exclusive offers and the ability to redeem points for premium products, ultimately enhancing their shopping experience and adding exceptional value to Mobily's Neqaty program.

Apparel Group will gain valuable exposure to Mobily’s extensive customer base, driving foot traffic and potential sales to their brands. Simultaneously, this partnership not only creates exciting shopping opportunities for Mobily customers but also fosters benefits for Apparel Group customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mobily and look forward to engaging with their extensive customer base. This initiative not only elevates the shopping experience but also highlights our dedication to delivering quality and value to our customers in the region" said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group.

This collaboration is poised to boost customer satisfaction and brand visibility for both Apparel Group and Mobily, paving the way for an enhanced retail experience.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 24,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

