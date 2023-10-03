Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group, a leading fashion and lifestyle retail powerhouse, in fashion and lifestyle industry, is proud to announce that Steve Madden, one of America’s most popular Fashion Lifestyle Brands, enhanced its omnichannel experience in UAE by unveiling its new e-commerce website, stevemadden.me, earlier this year.

With the launch of this exciting retail platform, consumers can shop for more than 800 Steve Madden products – including shoes, bags, and accessories – available online, anywhere, anytime.

This launch marks a significant milestone for the GCC market: The new stevemadden.me will be a vital extension of the brand’s retail presence in the region. There are currently 29 Steve Madden brick-and-mortar stores in the market. The platform serves the UAE and will roll out to other GCC countries by Q4 of 2023.

As a critical player in the fashion industry, Apparel Group and Steve Madden are committed to bringing the latest trends and fashion-forward designs to its consumers worldwide through its physical stores and online platforms, offering a first-class digital retail experience. With the launch of the UAE e-commerce platform, consumers can also look forward to exclusive online-only styles.

“We are proud to continue Steve Madden’s expansion in the Middle East,” said Steve Madden, Founder, Creative & Design Chief. “Witnessing the launch of our website is a testament to not only our growth and success but commitment to the international markets. We are excited to bring our vision and brand to consumers in the UAE via a new avenue for them to shop.”

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, commented, “Our strategic partnership with Steve Madden stems from a shared vision of innovation and market leadership. The platform is more than just an e-commerce platform; it's a carefully crafted digital strategy designed to meet the sophisticated demands of Middle Eastern consumers. As we move forward, our integrated approach ensures that we are not only responsive but also proactive in shaping the retail landscape of the region. The synergy between Apparel Group and Steve Madden will undeniably set new industry benchmarks and pave the way for transformative growth."

Most recently, the brand launched its Fall ’23 collection in the region. More than anyone, Steve Madden understands the art of a seasonal refresh. The campaign’s all-inclusive assortment was spotlighted by the art of simplicity, creating a showcase for the objects of our desire, defined by mesmerizing moments with unconventional styling. Effortless beauty meets authentic grit through a collection of shoes and apparel that make your mood easy to complete. By evolving with its creative strategy, the brand has met consumer demands across the board and expanded its footwear, handbags, and accessory categories.

The online store will offer current best sellers such as Recoupe, Protégé, Possession, Decore sneakers, and Bonkers and Throwback sandals. With the new website, UAE has joined the more than 80 countries worldwide where Steve Madden is available.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to millions of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, and GREATS®, Steve Madden licenses footwear and handbag categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden also licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories. For local store information and the latest sandals, dress shoes, fashion sneakers, boots, booties and more, please visit www.stevemadden.com, www.dolcevita.com and our other branded websites.