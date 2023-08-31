Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Apparel Group, the renowned retail powerhouse, proudly announces the grand opening of Steve Madden’s 10th store in Saudi Arabia. Located in Riyadh Park, this latest expansion brings the brand’s strong GCC presence to 29 stores, underscoring its unwavering commitment to offering fashion-forward products to its Middle Eastern customers.

The store's inauguration on August 25th was marked with anticipation. The first 100 fashion enthusiasts who visited the store on the launch date were delighted to receive an exclusive Steve Madden gift.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said, "This expansion is more than just a new store. It's a reflection of our unyielding dedication to our customers and our promise to bring them the forefront of fashion. As we celebrate this momentous occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to innovation, quality, and trendsetting for years to come."

Steve Madden, Founder, Creative & Design Chief, said, “We're excited about our growing presence in Saudi Arabia. Witnessing our 10th store opening is a testament to Steve Madden’s shared journey in this dynamic region. This expansion is a reflection of our dedication to innovation, quality, and being on the pulse of key trends. I am thrilled to continue our growth in the heart of Riyadh.”

On August 26th, Riyadh Park's Steve Madden location transformed into an epicenter of style and allure. The pinnacle of the evening was the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, a symbolic gesture that united the brand's visionary team with the esteemed leadership of Apparel Group and Riyadh Park Management. This gesture held significance beyond a mere inauguration; it stood as a beacon of achievement, signifying yet another remarkable juncture in the prosperous journey of both Steve Madden and Apparel Group within the GCC.

Following the official inauguration, an official influencer event was held graced by top-tier influencers and media personalities, painting the perfect picture of glam and luxury. The guests enjoyed the latest tunes played by the DJ, setting the perfect backdrop for a night of fashion, fun, and networking.

Guests were treated to a taste of New York, with an exquisite array of New York-style canapés, perfectly complemented by refreshing mojitos, offering a hint of tropical zest to the evening.

Apparel Group and Steve Madden continue their commitment to excellence, innovation, and style. The new Riyadh Park store is a testament to the brand's dedication to its patrons, offering the latest in fashion footwear trends. As Steve Madden takes another step forward, fashion enthusiasts across the region can look forward to many more years of unparalleled style and quality.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, LC Waikiki, Aeropostale, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden licensees’ footwear and handbag categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden also licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including outerwear, eyewear, sunglasses, hosiery, jewelry, watches, fragrance, luggage, bedding and bath products as well as other select product categories.

For local store information and the latest boots, booties, dress shoes, fashion sneakers, sandals, slippers and more, please visit www.stevemadden.com, www.dolcevita.com and our other various branded websites.