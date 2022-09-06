Khalifa Bin Salman Port, Hidd, Bahrain: The operator of Khalifa bin Salman Port (KBSP), APM Terminals Bahrain, has earned its ISO 9001:2015 recertification for the quality management system, reinforcing the company’s focus on maintaining the highest performance standards for port operations, including terminal and marine services.

The certification was awarded following a successful surveillance recertification audit conducted every three years by the Certification Body TÜV Middle East. This is an endorsement of APM Terminals Bahrain’s adherence to international policies with capabilities to offer industry-leading services that meet our customers’ needs and government regulatory requirements. With a focus on terminal operations and marine services, the certification focuses on activities related to planning, loading, discharge, acceptance and delivery of containerised and non-containerised cargo, container allotments, appointments, gate administration and passenger terminal.

APM Terminals Bahrain has been an ISO 9001 certified organization since 2010. The recertified ISO 9001:2015 accreditation will be valid until 2025, with audits conducted annually to monitor and confirm adherence to revised standards. The ISO 9001:2015 certification is a quality management proof of the high standard applied to all aspects of port operations and an important update for stakeholders, including customers, that APM Terminals Bahrain is committed to achieving the highest levels of compliance and standardization for the benefit of all.

-Ends-

About APM Terminals

A.P. Moller - Maersk Group, through APM Terminals B.V. (Netherlands) - a global leader in the management and operation of ports owns majority (64%) of the Company. Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo (Holdings) Co. W.L.L. 16% of its shares and remaining 20% is owned by various corporate and individual shareholders.

Through its multi-purpose and modern port facilities, APM Terminals Bahrain plays a key role in facilitating external trade and marine services through Container Terminal activities, General Cargo, RoRo, Cruise and related port services, thus contributing significantly to Bahrain’s economic growth.

Headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, APM Terminals is uniquely positioned to help both shipping line and landside customers grow their business. Through its global roll-out of real-time digital tools such as Track & Trace and Container Status Notifications, APIs, and Terminal Alerts, APM Terminals is supporting its customers to improve supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability. The 76 terminals in its global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner.

APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller - Maersk Group.

www.apmterminals.com