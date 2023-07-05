Maersk’s new Cold Store facility spread over 13,000 sq. m. at Dubai Industrial City, a member of TECOM Group PJSC, serves the FMCG sector with uninterrupted cold chain logistics solutions.

Dubai: A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk), the global integrated logistics company, has opened the doors to its third Warehousing & Distribution (W&D) facility in Dubai, UAE, which is also its first Cold Store in the country. Situated at Dubai Industrial City, a member of TECOM Group PJSC, Maersk’s Cold Store is strategically located when it comes to connectivity to Jebel Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport, direct road access across the UAE and an Etihad Rail freight terminal.

“The demand for perishables that require cold storage is rising in the UAE owing to the growing population and robust tourism resulting in increased demand for speciality foods without compromising the integrity of the product. At Maersk, our purpose is to improve life for all by integrating the world, and we saw an opportunity to establish a facility that would help us achieve our purpose in UAE”, said Christopher Cook, Managing Director, Maersk UAE, Oman and Qatar. He added, “Our new Cold Store facility is helping us safeguard the integrity of perishables and offer them to end users through uninterrupted cold chain solutions.”

On behalf of Dubai Industrial City, Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President – Industrial Leasing, TECOM Group PJSC, said: “Maersk's launch reiterates the industrial and logistics credentials of Dubai, a global powerhouse for logistics activity due to its business-friendly legislation and its geographic location. With purpose-built infrastructure, sector-specific zones, expansive transport links, and strategic government partnerships, Dubai Industrial City offers logistics solutions that support and complement the industrial sector.

"Dubai Industrial City's intelligent infrastructure and integrated solutions strengthen its position as a key stakeholder in the Operation 300bn strategy, which aims to develop the UAE’s industrial and logistics sector and enhance its role in stimulating the national economy. Our enabling ecosystem and integrated offering of land, state-of-the-art warehousing, offices, and worker accommodation supports the goals of the National Food Security Strategy and Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33' to fuel sustainable prosperity in the local industrial and logistics sectors. As the UAE observes the 'Year of Sustainability' and prepares to host COP 28 in 2023, we extend a resounding welcome to Maersk's first cold store in the UAE and the important role it will play in growing the country's food logistics sector," added Abu Alshawareb.

Consumers are increasingly demanding more choices for frozen and refrigerated food products in supermarkets with extended shelf life and an optimum level of product quality, making cold chain logistics more important than ever before. With the 12,500-pallet position space at the new Cold Store facility, Maersk is aiming to make inroads into the large and growing demand for frozen, chilled, and ambient storage in the UAE.

Maersk will offer 24x7 B2B and B2C fulfilment operations, eCommerce solutions to retailers/distributors and FMCG brands, value-added services such as co-packing, labelling, and repacking, cross-docking and last-mile delivery to retail outlets. The facility will be equipped with advanced warehouse management system that will allow customers to have clear visibility at Purchase Order (PO) or SKU level.

The Cold Store facility, combined with the integrated logistics solutions offered by Maersk that include surface, air and ocean transportation, customs clearances, and supply chain management, will provide Maersk’s customers with the opportunity to move their goods seamlessly while dealing with a single logistics partner leading to potentially faster turnaround times, higher visibility, better control and more predictability of their supply chains.

Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Science Park.

