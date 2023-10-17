Abu Dhabi: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The National Institute for Oriental Languages and Civilizations (INALCO), a prestigious French academic institution, to strengthen collaboration in diplomacy.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, and Philippe Advani, President of Inalco Foundation, during a ceremony held at the UAE Embassy in Paris with Her Excellency Hend Mana Al Otaiba Ambassador of UAE to France, present during the signing.

Under this partnership, AGDA and INALCO will collaborate in various key areas. They will combine their research capabilities, working together on joint research initiatives aimed at advancing the comprehension of diplomacy and international relations, as well as devising innovative solutions to address global challenges. Additionally, AGDA and INALCO will jointly design and offer training programs, equipping students with the essential skills and knowledge necessary for success in their future careers. Furthermore, the two institutions will foster knowledge sharing through collaborative publications, conferences, and seminars, thus facilitating the exchange of expertise, and encouraging diplomatic collaboration on a global scale. This agreement reinforces AGDA’s role in nurturing skilled diplomats and provides a platform for collaboration and intercultural understanding that will help train the next generation of diplomats.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/

About The National Institute for Oriental Languages and Civilizations (INALCO):

Based in Paris, Inalco was created in 1795. Inalco’s Higher Education and Research proposition in the field of oriental languages (over 103 as per today) and civilizations (over 200 cultural areas) is unique in the world. Inalco hosts 9,000 students. Its research ecosystem is 1,250 people strong distributed across 14 research centres specializing in area studies and linguistics. Roughly a quarter of French senior diplomats have studied at Inalco.

Arabic studies at Inalco are heirs to a dual scholarly as well as pragmatic tradition. With an average contingent of 1,000 students, it stands at the first ranks in France as well as within Inalco. Inalco’s academic proposition is unique by the multiplicity of forms of Arabic language: it teaches classical Arabic, variants of the Maghreb (Moroccan, Algerian, Tunisian, Libyan, Maltese, Hassaniya); oriental variants (Egyptian, Syrian Lebanese, Yemeni) as well as disciplines it offers literature, medieval and contemporary history, geography, art history, sociology, anthropology, philosophy. Inalco is an important academic contributor to Islamic studies in France, notably as founding member of the French Institute of Islamology (IFI). The Arabic studies department is a pioneer of distant / hybrid learning at Inalco.

Inalco is chaired by Prof. Jean-François Huchet.