Dubai – Innovo has achieved three major milestones on its sustainability journey, as the company uses tech-enabled innovation to minimise environmental impact and improve sustainability in the built environment.

Innovo has signed up to the United Nations Global Compact on corporate sustainability

Innovo has been awarded the ‘ESG Label’ by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Innovo has announced its partnership with sustainable technology start-up KarbonWise

Innovo has just signed the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. The UNGC encourages businesses to adopt strategies and operations in line with ten universally accepted principles, in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. By participating in the UNGC, Innovo has committed to taking responsible business actions to support the principles and broader societal goals of the UNGC, including the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while fostering long-term sustainability.

On 9 October, Innovo announced that it was named among the companies leading the way in the adoption of sustainable practices in Dubai. Innovo was awarded the Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s ‘ESG Label’ to mark its achievements in adopting and developing practices that have a positive impact on society and the environment, as well as promoting good governance.

Innovo can also announce its support for, and partnership with, sustainable technology startup, KarbonWise. Together Innovo and Karbonwise are developing specialist accounting software that can empower businesses to track carbon emissions and take action to reduce these, optimising the businesses’ Net Zero journey.

Innovo collaborated with Karbonwise in the development of the product, assessing its capabilities in data extraction from procurement software, and other sources. Innovo also assisted in the development of KarbonWise data driven dashboards, and the mapping of emissions factors to materials used.

Bishoy Azmy, Chief Executive Officer, Innovo, “We are pleased to have received this recognition and have committed to increasing our investment in advancing sustainable practices in the built environment. We remain dedicated to our aim of leading the industry in sustainability, and will continue to improve our practices in pursuit of that goal.”

David Robinson, Health & Safety and Sustainability Director, Innovo, “As we continue to embrace and develop innovative technologies, Innovo remains devoted to improving the environments and communities in which we work. We are proud of our acknowledgement from Dubai Chamber of Commerce and have reiterated our commitment to sustainability through the UNGC, and our partnership with KarbonWise. These announcements reflect our consistent efforts to improve standards and drive the built environment towards a more environmentally friendly and socially beneficial future.”