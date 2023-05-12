SAN FRANCISCO:- Ankr, a leading provider of enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure and services, has announced a strategic partnership with DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Center), the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise. The collaboration will provide support to over 550 Web3 member businesses in the DMCC Crypto Center, accelerating their growth and development through innovative products, infrastructure, and advisory incubation.

Ankr's extensive suite of solutions will be made available to businesses within the DMCC Crypto Center, empowering them with access to a wide variety of products and services, such as application-specific blockchain engineering, node infrastructure, Web3 gaming solutions, NFT marketplace solutions, staking, and decentralized finance products. These offerings will enable businesses to fast-track their development and go to market with every resource they need to thrive in emerging Web3 ecosystems.

"The partnership with the Dubai Multi Commodities Center is a testament to our commitment to drive the global proliferation of blockchain technology," said Chandler Song, Ankr’s CEO. "Dubai is a critical hub for Web3 innovation, and by providing DMCC Crypto Center member businesses with industry-leading solutions, we can cultivate the next generation of Web3 businesses, applications, and experiences that have the capacity to take industry adoption to the next billion users."

DMCC Executive Chairman and CEO, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, added, "By offering a comprehensive ecosystem that enables Web3 businesses to scale efficiently and with confidence, the DMCC Crypto Centre has become home to the highest concentration of crypto and Web3 firms in the MENA region. In expanding our platform through this key collaboration with Ankr, we are further enhancing our capabilities and the value we add to Web3 entrepreneurs and multinationals alike. We look forward to working with Ankr and activating their expertise and suite of services to continue to reinforce Dubai’s status as a global Web3 hub.”

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

About Ankr

Ankr is an all-in-one Web3 developer hub that provides a full suite of tools to build Web3 apps and power them with high-performance connections to 30+ blockchains. They provide multi-chain dApp development tools, AppChain engineering services, crypto staking solutions, and a globally distributed node infrastructure that makes it all possible. Ankr’s solutions make it easy for anyone to build and earn on Web3 and participate in the crypto economy for a more decentralized, democratic, and user-owned web experience.

