London: Anjum Hotel Makkah, a premium hotel owned by Abdul Latif Jameel group and located in the heart of Saudi Arabia’s Holy City of Makkah, arrived in London earlier this week to showcase their exceptional hotel offering at World Travel Market.

As one of the world’s most influential travel and tourism events, thousands of travel industry professionals representing more than 180 countries were in attendance, and Anjum Hotel Makkah proudly took their place alongside other tourism entities from the Middle East to showcase their offering to travel professionals and international press.

Equipped with comfortable and expansive hotel rooms and suites, breathtaking views over the Holy Haram, an array of on-site cafes and restaurants from which to experience rich culinary flavors, multiple leisure facilities, and exceptional personalised hotel service, Anjum Hotel Makkah had a bounty of services and news to showcase to the industry.

Over the course of the three-day event Anjum Hotel’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Mazen AlEssa, and Director of Operations, Hatem Albadareen, met with both international trade press as well as specific titles targeted towards the UK Muslim reader, to ensure maximum presence and positioning within the market.

Mohammed Nasrallah, Vice Chairman of Anjum Hotel Makkah said “We had a hugely successful few days at World Travel Market this year. It is always a great source of pride to showcase Anjum Hotel Makkah’s spectacular offering on such a global scale, and we were particularly proud to announce the expansion of the hotel on the ‘Jabal Al Kaaba’, bringing our total number of rooms to 8,000.”

“Warm hospitality routed in comfort, convenience, and relaxation is at the very heart of our hotel, and this is perfectly complemented by the extraordinary views and close links to spirituality which makes our hotel so unique.”

Described as the place in which ‘hospitality meets spirituality’, the premium hotel is perfectly situated as a resting place for those making the historic Muslim pilgrimage to Makkah, with Masjid El Haram located within walking distance from the hotel.

