3-episode live radio show hosted by Big Hass to coincide the launch of the game in the region

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Anghami Inc. (“Anghami”) (NASDAQ: ANGH), the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region, joins efforts with EA SPORTS, a division of Electronic Arts that develops and publishes sports video games, to produce and release a special track and music video to mark the launch of the FIFA 23 video game in the region.

Produced by Outlaw Productions for famous Saudi based rapper and hip-hop artist Lil Eazy signed to the label, the hip hop track titled ‘Merengue’ celebrates the 30th edition of the most anticipated football simulation video game, FIFA 23. The latest edition will be developed by EA SPORTS and is scheduled to be released worldwide on 30th September 2022. The song, written by Lil Eazy and produced by DJ Outlaw and Sarah Nabil, is set to be released with a music video produced by Anghami on September 27th.

Set to create further hype, the partnership will see Anghami hosting a total of 3 episodes’ live radio show, using the platform’s distinctive feature which allows hosts to create their own radio shows and conduct live interviews. Hosted by Saudi Arabia's first and only FM hip-hop radio host “Laish Hip-Hop” Big Hass, the shows’ episodes are expected to discuss the entertainment and sports scene in Saudi Arabia, with in-depth conversations tackling the gaming scene and women’s football in the kingdom.

Ramy Al-Kadhi, Head of Anghami Studios commented: “As Anghami’s production arm, we are delighted to be part of this project together with EA SPORTS, to celebrate with all the video gamers generations the 30th edition of the world’s most popular football simulation video game, FIFA. This occasion will be one to remember as we have put all our efforts to produce a track that illustrates it best.”

“We are delighted to announce this new regional partnership with Anghami”, said Arbie Artinian, Director of Brand Marketing and Franchise Development at EA SPORTS. “Gaming, music, and football are intrinsically linked, and we are excited to partner with Anghami in this space. We are looking forward to players hearing this new song celebrating the launch of FIFA 23”.

Engaging brands with artists to create unique experiences, Anghami Studios, the production unit for the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in MENA, came to life to convey brand identity through a sound-based concept, where brands will be able to boost awareness, increase reachability, and connect with their users.

In July 2022, Electronic Arts released details on EA SPORTS FIFA 23, available worldwide on September 30, which will feature updates to its groundbreaking next-gen HyperMotion2 gameplay technology† that elevates every moment on the pitch and much more. With 300 individual licensed partners, giving players access to more than 19,000 athletes across 700 teams, in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world, FIFA 23 is the place you can play in iconic competitions such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

Players who pre-order EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition can unlock 3 days of early access, alongside a host of other in-game benefits.*

