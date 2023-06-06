Dubai, United Arab Emirate: Andalusia Courtyard, the Dubai-based leading real estate developer, announced the conclusion of a partnership with Serdur Global, a gigantic Turkish group, which is a leading manufacturer of decor and luxurious furniture.

By virtue of this partnership, Serdur Global accesses the Middle East markets, particularly the UAE and KSA.

Serdur Global stroke this partnership with the aim of establishing a base in Dubai, as well as investing about $ 10 million in building a factory in the KSA.

Saleh Tabbakh the CEO and founder of Andalsuia Courtyard, commented on this partnership and said: “we are proud of this partnership, as it will add new dimensions for our clients, and comes after we launched our real estate development services. We will proceed to contacting the investors and landlords to offer them our services”.

“All these indicators within the real estate market in Dubai stimulate companies to develop their business and conclude partnerships that help seize the attractive opportunities, which have been constantly present in the market in recent years “, he added.

Tabbakh clarified that Andalusia Courtyard seeks to make its real estate services and products integrated, and harnesses all its experiences in real estate sector to offer projects that meet all the needs of its clients.

“This partnership is deemed a huge step in the context of our plan to be a provider of fully integrated real estate services, to offer the investors and landlords comprehensive property services”, Tabbakh continued.

He stated that Andalusia Courtyard offers the services of projects’ feasibility studies, funding, development, implementation, and managements. “We manage projects, complexes, and facilities, in partnership with a number of local and global companies, to provide investors and landlords with all development services under one platform, to benefit from the property market in the UAE”, he noted.

Tabbakh highlighted the big achievements of Andalusia Courtyard, such as developing Andalusia Mall in Barari neighborhood, and launching “Maya Townhouse” project. “We will also launch a number of projects soon, and we seek new investment opportunities in the UAE and KSA”, Tabbakh added.

“Andalusia Courtyard Real Estate Developer relies upon the management of real estate portfolios, and property development and investment, and it looks forward to provide the investors in the market with property development services, as well as the development of its own and innovative projects”, Tabbakh concluded.

In his turn, Serkan Durdu, the founder and CEO of Serdur Global said: “We are delighted to conclude a partnership with Andalusia Courtyard, a unique real estate development company which is all about quality. This partnership will include setting up a base for us in Dubai and a $ 10 M factory in KSA“.

“We believe that the UAE and KSA are now considered strategic attraction poles for the luxurious real estate development, which befits all clients, be they local or global. From our side, we are keen to offer our fit-out and furniture products to bring our experience to the Middle East”, he added.

Serdur Global was established in 2006, and specialized in luxurious fit-out and furniture. It focuses upon the 5 star hotels and mega projects all over the world.

From his part, the Syrian artist, Samer Al Masri, the founder partner and media in charge of the partnership, stated that the UAE became the main pole that attracts the high-net-worth individuals “ HNWIs” and celebrities from all over the world, thanks to many factors, e.g. security and safety, high-end infrastructure, luxurious lifestyle, as well as the recent amendments in the residency rules for expatriates, and granting some categories among them residence visa for long durations, let alone the facilitations that the government offer to the investors.

“The current real estate boom and the rabid property development in the UAE create opportunities for new companies to access the market and helps them achieve growth in a sustainable manner, thanks to the procedures that the governmental authorities in the UAE adopt, as they provide the companies and investors with the needed guarantees to establish the new projects, and to diversify investments in the property development related sectors generally”, Al Masri concluded.

About Al-Al Andalusia Courtyard

Al Andalusia Courtyard Real Estate Developer, based in Dubai, was established in 2019 with the aim of attracting Saudi investments and financial portfolios, for commercial and service investment to the United Arab Emirates.

The company succeeded in attracting a number of Saudi shareholders, and developed its first projects, which is the "Andalusia Courtyard" shopping complex in the Emirate of Dubai.

The group includes a number of companies specialized in real estate development, maintenance, asset management, commercial investment, retail stores, general investments and real estate financing.

Al Andalusia Courtyard also works in the field of restaurants and obtains "franchise rights" from international restaurants, in addition to managing the assets that are being developed by it, and internally providing most of the administrative, engineering and commercial services.

About Saleh Tabakh:

Saleh Tabakh, who has extensive experience in the real estate market exceeding 18 years, has been CEO of Al Andalus Courtyard Real Estate Developer in Dubai since November 2020.

He was an adviser to the CEO and Head of Trade, Development and Operations in the “MAG Real Estate Development” between 2019 and 2020, on the board of “GLG”, a consultant based in New York City, between 2016 and 2021, CEO of the “Delta International” real estate company between 2014 and 2019 and General Manager for Middle East at the “United Excellence”group between 2013 and 2014.

He held several positions in the Dubai Properties Group over a period of ten years, including: Chief Commercial Officer between 2010 and 2012, Director of Marketing and Communications between 2009 and 2010, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Communications between 2007 and 2009, and Property Executives between 2006 and 2007. During his career he contributed to important projects such as the "Jumeirah Beach Residence", "Business Bay", "Sunrise and Sunset Mirdif", "Layan" and "Al Waha" projects in Dubailand, "Al Khail Gate" and "The Villa".

Saleh Tabakh supervised and contributed to more than 18 important real estate projects in the Emirate of Dubai, and participated with the Dubai Land Department in launching initiatives, the most important of which is the crowdfunding initiative, collective ownership, and other important initiatives.

He began his professional career in the field of building materials, where he worked in the technical support department in the "National Paints" factories between 2003 and 2006.

He holds a master's degree in business development in 2015 from the Open University in the United Kingdom, a master's degree in risk management in 2010 from the University of Bradford, and a bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship in 2003 from the University of Greenwich.

About Serdur Global:

Serdur Global is a leading group in Turkey, and has a track record that is full of successful projects in Middle East, Africa, USA, and Europe.

The group provided prominent brands with its services. The portfolio of Serdur Global’s clients includes Swiss Hotels, Hilton, Marriot, Hyaat, Rixos, and W Hotels, and many other luxurious hotels all over the world.

Serdur Global is specialized in manicuring the luxurious furniture and fit-out, through its showrooms throughout Turkey, and its huge factory in Istanbul, and whose stuff of about 1000 employees.