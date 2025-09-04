Featuring bespoke interiors by Venetian Enrico and the exclusive members-only V Club, V-Suites combine elevated design with executive convenience for Dubai’s rising leaders.

Dubai, UAE: ANAX Developments L.L.C. announced the launch of V-Suites, an exclusive executive residence that redefines elevated living in the heart of Dubai’s prestigious Business Bay. Designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals who seek both a lifestyle upgrade and a business-friendly living environment, V-Suites is a perfect choice for jet-setters. Starting from AED 1.6M, V-suites will be ready for handover by Q4, 2026.

At the core of V-Suites’ identity is Venetian Enrico, the celebrated designer whose work represents precision, restraint, and timeless luxury. Every residence is a study in proportion, flow, and tactile harmony, brought to life through custom Italian furnishings, curated lighting, and premium European finishes. Each residence reflects a measured design language inspired by New York, Manhattan, and London living, seamlessly infused with Venetian elegance and the modern spirit of Dubai.

“At ANAX Developments, our vision has always been to craft residences that embody success and sophistication. With V-Suites, we bring to life a concept that reflects Dubai’s entrepreneurial spirit and its position as a global business hub. Infused with refined European design and world-class amenities, V-Suites is more than just a home - it is an address of influence, culture, and aspiration, tailored for today’s global leaders,” said Satish Sanpal, Chairman of ANAX Holding.

The development comprises 19 residential floors, supported by 3 podiums, basement, and rooftop facilities, offering a total of 229 parking spaces. Each residence at V-Suites is meticulously designed to embody refined living, featuring custom Italian furnishings by Venetian Enrico, branded kitchen fixtures with smart appliances, and luxurious European sanitary ware. Thoughtfully integrated Smart Home systems, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize natural light, and sweeping views of the park, canal views, and the glorious Burj Khalifa, complete the elevated experience.

A defining feature of V-Suites is The V Club, an exclusive members-only sanctuary that seamlessly integrates lifestyle, wellness, and business services under one roof. Tailored for executives and entrepreneurs, it offers business-focused amenities such as co-working lounges, acoustic office pods, conference rooms, a business café, video call pods, and a shareable library.

Complementing this are leisure facilities including an outdoor cinema, BBQ and picnic areas, pool bar, cabana dining, and meditation gardens. Residents also enjoy wellness experiences ranging from a state-of-the-art gym, wellness studios, sauna, steam room, and cold plunge lounge to outdoor workout zones and reflective pools. Supported by dedicated concierge services with 24/7 security, package handling, and lobby hospitality, The V Club sets a new benchmark for integrated executive living.

“V-Suites reflect ANAX Developments’ commitment to delivering residences that merge design excellence with executive convenience. Business Bay is Dubai’s heartbeat for innovation and enterprise, and with V-Suites, we are creating a destination that resonates with the aspirations of modern professionals and global investors alike” said Ravi Bhirani, Managing Director of ANAX Developments.

Strategically located in Business Bay, V-Suites provides immediate access to Sheikh Zayed Road, DIFC, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai International Airport. The development is available with a 30/20/50 payment plan

“Dubai continues to set the pace as one of the world’s most dynamic investment destinations, and V-Suites is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this momentum. By blending executive living with professional convenience, the project offers not only a lifestyle upgrade but also strong, sustainable returns for investors. We see V-Suites as a benchmark for the next generation of urban residences, where ambition meets opportunity,” said Imran Khan, Founder and CEO of PIXL & Invespy, the exclusive marketing & sales partner for the project.

V-Suites is positioned to set a new benchmark in Dubai’s residential landscape, created for leaders who aspire to live beyond convention. Reflecting the city’s stature as a global business capital, it offers an environment where exclusivity, design, and functionality converge.