Dubai: At Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, the spirit of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is more than just a policy; it's a heartfelt commitment embedded in every aspect of our operations. In 2023, our resort transformed this commitment into a year-round journey of giving, touching lives, and enriching the community, with every department and team member playing a vital role.

Our approach to CSR is holistic and continuous, deeply ingrained in our ethos. We do not just engage in social responsibility activities; we live them every day. From the warmth of our welcome to the way we manage our resources, every action at Anantara The Palm is a reflection of our dedication to societal betterment and environmental stewardship.

Throughout the year, our entire team, across all functions, came together to make a difference. We kicked off with “Pink is Punk” a fundraising athletics event spanning across all ages that also raised awareness for breast cancer research. This set the tone for a year where every month saw us involved in new initiatives, all aimed at giving back to those in need and caring for our environment.

Our activities ranged from distributing pre-loved clothing to local labourers, demonstrating our connection with the community, to partnering with health authorities for lifesaving initiatives such as blood donation drives. Every gesture, big or small, was driven by a genuine desire to contribute positively to society.

Sustainability and responsibility were at the heart of our operations. We held flea markets, symbolising our commitment to reuse and recycle, and our culinary team's sale of cookies directly benefited local causes. Moreover, our focus on inclusivity saw us hosting special events in partnership with SNF Special Needs Future Development Center for people of determination, ensuring that our efforts touched a diverse range of lives.

In line with our environmental commitment, initiatives such as beach cleaning drives and 'Clean as you go' campaigns were not just activities but reflections of our deeper respect for our surroundings. Our housekeeping team's innovative charity sales showed our creative approach to CSR, turning everyday items like bathrobes into tools for positive change.

As we look back on a year filled with meaningful actions and forward to continuing this journey, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort stands proud of its role in fostering a better world. Our commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship is unwavering, and we are dedicated to maintaining this ethos for years to come.

Our efforts in fundraising, sustainability, and community engagement are not just part of what we do – they are at the core of who we are. We believe in the power of collective action and are committed to continuing our journey of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us.

-Ends-

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas:

Anantara is a luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, connecting them to genuine places, people and stories through personal experiences, and providing heartfelt hospitality in the world’s most exciting destinations. The collection of distinct, thoughtfully designed luxury hotels and resorts provides a window through which to journey into invigorating new territory, curating personal travel experiences.

From cosmopolitan cities to desert sands to lush islands, Anantara connects travellers to the indigenous, grounds them in authentic luxury, and hosts them with passionate expertise. The portfolio currently boasts over 40 stunning hotels and resorts located in Thailand, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Tunisia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Portugal, Spain, Hungary and Italy, with a pipeline of future properties across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The brand’s premier vacation ownership programme, Anantara Vacation Club, extends the opportunity to own a share in the Anantara experience with a portfolio of eight luxurious Club Resorts as well as travel privileges at partner resorts and hotels worldwide.

For more information on Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, please visit www.anantara.com. Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/anantara; Twitter and Instagram: @anantara_hotels and @anantaraspawellness

Anantara is part of the DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nawfal Mbamba

Marketing and Communications Manager

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Email: nmbamba@anantara.com

Jeremie Lannoy

Cluster Director of Marketing and Communications

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Email: jlannoy@anantara.com