Customers to receive first deliveries of the BMW 5 Series and BMW i5 models in November



Dubai: AGMC, the exclusive importer of BMW Group vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, leads the Middle East market by being the first to launch the latest BMW 5 Series and the all-new BMW i5 in the region.



The authorised dealer hosted the launch of these remarkable vehicles to its exclusive clientele in a private villa at the resort setting of Nikki Beach in Dubai. The two vehicles unveiled elevate all the elegance and performance quotients that the globally renowned carmaker is known for. Delivery of these exceptional vehicles to customers will begin from the end of November 2023.



The icon of executive sedans since its inception in 1972, the launch of the new BMW 5 Series, now in its eighth generation, continues to uphold the tradition of leadership in its segment.



The 5 Series lineup now available in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates includes petrol models, with electric models to follow shortly afterwards. Regardless of the powertrain, the new 5 Series maintains its signature style while offering increased dynamic performance and exceptional comfort.



The new 5 Series embodies clear, reduced design language and athletic proportions. It unveils key design highlights, including a bold aesthetic that features a larger, illuminated kidney grille and sleek body lines, giving it a contemporary and commanding presence. The BMW Iconic Glow headlights illuminate the road ahead with brilliance. The Hofmeister kink design feature in the rear pillar, with its embossed number 5, adds a touch of artistry to the sedan’s profile. This transitions into the powerful rear end, adorned with LED flat light units, leaves a lasting impression.



Luxurious interiors feature the driver-centric BMW Curved Display with the new BMW iDrive that enhances the in-car experience, offering intuitive control and digital entertainment options and providing natural interaction through touch and voice commands via a 12.3-inch instrument display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen Control Display. All these make the beautiful cockpit an efficient mobile office as well as a space to relax.



For the first time, the 5 Series comes with a fully vegan interior as standard, featuring sophisticated Veganza vegan leather. Whether you’re in the driver’s seat or the back, the 5 Series offers spacious and comfortable seating featuring sports seats with partially electric adjustment – making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travel.



The grippy standard steering wheel comes with shift paddles and integrated controls in its horizontal spokes, with a flattened bottom section that’s a first for the BMW 5 Series.

The new BMW i5, in turn, represents BMW’s commitment to sustainable mobility, being the first version to feature an all-electric drive. Boasting an impressive maximum range of up to 582 km (WLTP).

Elevated driving dynamics

AGMC will offer a range of models under the BMW 5 Series to cater to diverse preferences. The models available, with their respective specs, include the BMW 520i M Sport Pro and the 520iM Sport Titanium (both with 4-cylinder, 2-litre engine; 208hp, 0-100km in 7.5 seconds, max speed 230 km/h, 330 Nm torque). The additional, electric versions BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro (0 to 100km in 6 seconds, max speed 193km/h, battery capacity 84.4 kWh, battery range 497-582km, 340 hp, 430 Nm torque) and the high-performance BMW i5 M60 xDrive (0-100km in 3.8 seconds, max speed 230 km/h, battery capacity 81.2 kWh, battery range between 455-516km, 601 hp, 820 Nm torque) ensure that there’s a 5 Series for every discerning driver.



For those seeking to add a sporty touch, BMW M Performance Parts offer a range of enhancements from lightweight alloy wheels to carbon-fibre accessories. While 18” alloy wheels come as standard on the 520i M Sport Pro / Titanium M Sport Pro, the i5 sports 19” alloy wheels are standard on i5 eDrive40 and the 21” BMW Individual Aerodynamics wheels are standard for the i5 M60 xDrive.



Every new BMW 5 Series comes equipped as standard with Proactive Care, a revolutionary feature that acts as a virtual guardian angel by proactively anticipating and addressing the vehicle’s needs, such as spotting functional irregularities and providing hassle-free support in the event of a breakdown or accident. Through the My BMW app, Proactive Care connects owners with the BMW Service world, ensuring the vehicle’s optimal performance and safety. Also making its debut is the remote-controlled parking using the My BMW app, as part of the optional Parking Assistant Professional.



The launch of the all-new BMW 5 Series and BMW i5 represents a significant step towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future of driving. AGMC’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge vehicles and a premium ownership experience remains unwavering. As the first market in the Middle East to launch the all-new BMW 5 Series and BMW i5, AGMC continues to redefine the standard for luxury and innovation in the region.



For more information contact:

Eyad Hawarneh, Digital Business Unit Manager, AGMC

Tel: +971 4 3391555 or email: eyad.hawarneh@agmc.ae

Mirna Tamimi, Gambit Communications

email: mirna@gambit.ae

ABOUT AGMC:

The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For over 46 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad with 6 locations in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC has now become one of the most important markets for BMW Group Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates.

