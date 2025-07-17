DUBAI, UAE – Starlight Park, AMWAJ Development’s flagship residential community in Meydan District 11, has officially reached the 50% construction milestone, marking a significant step forward in the company’s mission to deliver high-quality living spaces ahead of schedule. This achievement reinforces the market’s confidence in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing real estate developers, just 15 months after its market entry.

Having broken ground in April 2024, Starlight Park continues to surpass expectations. The first apartment has already been fully completed, setting a project record and validating AMWAJ’s promise to deliver the full development by Q2 2026. This pace underscores the company’s commitment to both operational excellence and customer trust.

In a dual achievement previously celebrated, Starlight Park had successfully topped out across all four towers, with 100% of the superstructure now completed. Today, AMWAJ has swiftly advanced into interior finishing and MEP installations, keeping the project well ahead of schedule.

“Our consistent progress reflects the integrity and promise embedded in AMWAJ’s leadership,” said Murad Saleh, CEO of AMWAJ Development. “Starlight Park is a residential project that will defy expectations – a community built on trust, speed, and sustainability, and we’re proud to set a new benchmark for delivery in the UAE market.”

Sustainability remains at the core of AMWAJ’s philosophy. In collaboration with its sister company, Green Gardenia Landscaping, AMWAJ is bringing to life a nature-inspired living environment that balances eco-conscious design with modern convenience, creating a development that is as green as it is groundbreaking.

Starlight Park is a four-building, freehold residential development offering 172 thoughtfully designed apartments in Meydan’s District 11. Available in one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, each home features premium finishes, built-in TV consoles, custom wall treatments in master bedrooms, and integrated cabinetry. Italian-brand appliances, including an ELBA gas oven and hob, microwave, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, and washer/dryer, come standard in every unit, alongside dedicated parking. Designed with resident wellbeing in mind, each building is equipped with a rooftop pool, fitness studio, rooftop cinema, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, yoga and boxing studios, padel tennis courts, EV charging stations, and a private lounge.

As every milestone is reached, AMWAJ reaffirms its commitment to quality, speed, and community-centric design, strengthening its reputation as a reliable partner in shaping the future of Dubai’s residential landscape.

ABOUT AMWAJ DEVELOPMENT

AMWAJ Development is a fast-growing real estate developer in the United Arab Emirates. Its founders and management team have over 27 years of international experience in Europe and the Middle East. AMWAJ Development focuses on the construction and sale of residential and commercial projects with a commitment to deliver luxurious, contemporary family-centric living spaces in Dubai’s most popular neighbourhoods.

AMWAJ Properties focuses on the development and sale of residential and commercial properties committed to delivering high-quality, green spaces and innovative real estate solution in Dubai. AMWAJ Living Solutions offers after-sales services to maintain and enhance the living experience through several bespoke services including interior design and apartment customisation. AMWAJ Facilities Management ensures the optimum operation and care for the community including building and facilities maintenance, hygiene, landscaping, security, and utilities management.

AMWAJ Development’s mission is to redefine Dubai's luxury mid-market residential segment by delivering innovative and eco-friendly communities that set new standards for living excellence. The company is committed to creating landmark projects that offer luxurious, contemporary residences with high-quality finishing and smart technologies. Through its developments, it aims to create a cosmopolitan community that thrives on community spirit and environmental friendliness, adding significant value to the living experience and the property for both residents and outsiders.

Since 1997, its founders have been at the forefront of design and construction, having delivered residential and commercial properties across Europe and the Middle East. Its success and legacy are in the artistry of its craft to deliver unparalleled quality and innovation. As it steps into Dubai’s growing real estate market, its journey continues and is marked by a dedication to shaping a future that respects the environment, offers meticulously designed living experiences, and enhances the overall communities where it develops.