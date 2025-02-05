Dubai: Ampverse Pulse, a leading specialist in gaming marketing, is proud to announce the launch of Pulse Media, a digital media buying platform that enables advertisers to reach mobile and PC gamers across the Gulf States.

The Pulse Media business unit provides a comprehensive, media buying platform that offers access to over 30,000 gaming creators’ channels and in-game inventory, delivering high-impact, immersive advertising formats across top-tier mobile and triple A rated PC games.

Last year the Ampverse Group, which has more than three hundred brand partnerships and a portfolio of gaming and entertainment assets, launched Ampverse Pulse to expand on its marketing solutions for brands and game publishers. Clients include Tencent, Redbull, and Burger King. The new Pulse Media unit deploys smart programmatic advertising solutions and AI-powered optimization to help brands reach consumers in highly engaged gaming environments.

Specialist gaming research firm Niko Partners forecasts that by 2028, the gaming market in the Gulf States will reach US$3.24 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The number of players is expected to grow by 2.9% annually, reaching 38.9 million by 2028. Ampverse said brands could benefit from investing in tailored offerings to a growing pool of consumers.

“We believe that our deep understanding of the gaming market across the Gulf States will ensure that the Pulse Media media buying division will provide advertisers with a complete solution,” said Charlie Baillie, Co-Founder and CEO of Ampverse. “There are more than 300 million active gamers in these markets and brands need expert execution to ensure their digital advertising campaigns reach the right audience.”

Pulse Media is now live and operational across key regions including the MENA states and Southeast Asia, and India, serviced by Ampverse Pulse’s offices in Bangkok, Manila, Delhi, and Dubai. Baillie said there was incredible growth in gaming consumption across the Gulf States, and advertisers needed to invest to reach these audiences.

“There is incredible growth among the Gulf’s gaming community, which Ampverse has been a part of through our own gaming activations with brands and publishers. The time is right to now launch a digital advertising division that enables marketers to strengthen their brand presence in this arena,” Baillie said.

For brands and agencies, Pulse Media provides advertisers with a range of digital advertising solutions, including the ability to access diverse audiences across mobile and PC games, and the ability to deliver native ads that integrate effortlessly into live streams and video-on-demand content, ensuring a seamless viewer experience.

AI-Driven Insights and Real-Time Optimization

Pulse Media’s platform leverages cutting-edge AI and machine learning algorithms to continuously optimize ad placements and maximize campaign performance. By analyzing key media metrics, such as CPM, CPC, VTR, CTR, and CPV, advertisers can make informed decisions in real-time, enhancing the efficiency of their media spend.

The Ampverse Pulse business also includes gaming influencer strategy and activations, gaming and entertainment IP partnerships, in-game advertising, user acquisition, media planning, gaming commerce partnerships and white-labelled tournaments and events.

About Ampverse Group

Ampverse Pulse is a subsidiary of Ampverse Group, a prominent gaming company founded by executives from Twitch, Universal Music, and Havas. Ampverse Group specializes in both game marketing solutions (via Pulse) and game publishing services (via Pixel). The company is committed to enabling partners to meaningfully connect with gaming communities across Southeast Asia, India, and MENA, with its headquarters in Singapore and offices in Bangkok, Manila, Delhi, and Dubai. See: https://bit.ly/ampversegroup

About Ampverse Pulse

Ampverse Pulse is a leading gaming marketing agency specializing in connecting brands to next-generation consumers through gaming and entertainment. Pulse has successfully partnered with over 300 brands and marketing agencies, offering a range of services including influencer marketing, IP partnerships, and custom-designed tournaments and events.

Pulse Media complements Ampverse Pulse's integrated suite of solutions by providing advanced advertising opportunities within in-game environments and live streams, helping developers monetize their games while offering creators the tools to unlock new revenue streams. With an emphasis on player-centric ads, Pulse Media is redefining the way brands engage with gaming audiences globally. See: https://bit.ly/ampversepulse