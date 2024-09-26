Dubai - UAE - Ampverse Group, a leading gaming and entertainment ecosystem, proudly announces the launch of its new full-service, next generation marketing agency, Ampverse Pulse. Born out of the success of Ampverse Group’s marketing solutions business unit, Ampverse Pulse is set to redefine how brands engage with rapidly growing gaming and entertainment communities across Southeast Asia, India and MENA.

With over 600 million fans, 300+ existing client partnerships, commerce solutions and a leading portfolio of gaming and entertainment assets, Ampverse Group has become a dominant force. The launch of Ampverse Pulse comes on the heels of Ampverse Group’s impressive milestone having worked with over 300 global brands and game publishers, highlighting the strong demand and effectiveness of its products.

Ampverse Pulse will expand on the group’s current marketing solutions offering to provide a fully integrated solution for brands and game publishers spanning gaming influencer strategy and activations, gaming and entertainment IP partnerships, in-game advertising, user acquisition, media planning, gaming commerce partnerships and white-labelled tournaments and events. Ampverse Pulse will benefit from Ampverse Group’s ecosystem that includes a growing portfolio of owned and operated gaming and entertainment media assets, access to insights from 600 million followers from the Ampverse Group’s media assets and greater network including next gen behaviours and purchase patterns derived from its commerce products, and a team of seasoned professionals with proven track record delivering strategic planning and activations for over 300 clients targeting gamers.

Exponential Growth in Brand Partnerships

Ampverse Group has seen exponential growth in brand partnerships across Southeast Asia which it looks to build upon with Ampverse Pulse, as well as introduce its services to India and the MENA region for the first time. Ampverse Group has a long history of forging successful partnerships with brands from a broad range of sectors including Samsung, Coca-Cola, Burger King, Nivea, Grab, Nescafe, RedBull and Sony. The launch of Ampverse Pulse in the region will empower brands, offering even more integrated and effective marketing solutions to engage and unlock value from gaming and entertainment audiences They are also poised to unlock the gaming community across the Middle East and North Africa and provide more touchpoints for brands to engage with them.

Game publishers have also long trusted Ampverse Group’s ability to deliver results, thanks to its proven track record of helping publishers successfully launch their games and achieve top-ranking positions within local app stores. Ampverse Pulse will continue to build on this, expanding the reach and impact of these collaborations where it has helped launch some of the most successful games to market along with new game updates including Ragnarok Origin, Arena Breakout and Genshin Impact.

Aria Wong, Senior Brand Manager of Overseas Marketing Team, MoreFun Studio, Tencent shares “Working with Ampverse Pulse has been an outstanding experience for Arena Breakout. The incredible network of gaming and entertainment influencers Ampverse provided has driven immense traffic and excitement around Arena Breakout, leading to remarkable performance”

“Ampverse Pulse is not just an extension of our marketing solutions offering, but a next generation agency which deeply understands youth culture given our gaming DNA. Ampverse Pulse is testament to our commitment to serving the evolving needs of brands and game publishers wanting to deliver business results by being relevant to the next generation,” said Charlie Baillie, Chief Executive Officer of Ampverse Group. “As gaming continues to grow across MENA, this is an exciting time to be in the region. We want to be strategically positioned to provide Ampverse Pulse capabilities to brands so they can reach the more than 150 million gamers here,” Baillie added.

“We believe so much in the potential that this region has that I have personally moved to Dubai to oversee our investments into the region. We want to hire and develop local talent and build a team, along with actively sourcing opportunities to acquire and invest in the region as part of Ampverse Group. That’s how much confidence we have in what we can grow here,” Baillie said.

For more information and interview requests, please contact:

sharrah@activedmc.com

About Ampverse Pulse

Ampverse Pulse is a full-service next generation marketing agency powered by the Ampverse Group, revolutionising how brands and new-gen audiences connect in the rapidly expanding and ever-changing gaming space across Southeast Asia, India, and MENA. Through leveraging 1st party premier gaming media assets, top influencers, and creative talent, Pulse drives growth for leading game publishers and global brands such as Garena, Tencent, EA Sports, Coca-Cola, Nestle, Huawei, Burger King, and Red Bull. Pulse pushes the boundaries of engagement and innovation, shaping the future of brand performance and success.

More info, please visit www.ampversepulse.com.

About Ampverse Group

Ampverse Group is a prominent gaming and entertainment ecosystem with 600+ million fans, 300+ client partnerships, owned and operated media assets, commerce products and offices across Southeast Asia, India and MENA. Founded in 2019 in Singapore and established by former executives from Universal Music Group, Twitch, and Havas.