Dubai, UAE: AmiViz, the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, today announced its participation in the upcoming GITEX Global 2024. The company’s presence this year is under the banner of "Fortifying Your Digital Future," focusing on assisting enterprises across the region to develop robust, future-proof cybersecurity frameworks amidst rapid digital transformations.

The emphasis is on collaboration, trust, and innovation, positioning AmiViz as a key partner for enterprise customers as they adopt new technologies and enhance their digital strategies.

At GITEX 2024, AmiViz will also emphasize the transformative role of AI in cybersecurity and showcase a comprehensive range of advanced cybersecurity solutions designed to combat emerging threats. These solutions include AI-powered threat detection, cloud security, digital identity management, next-generation zero-trust frameworks, and endpoint protection technologies. By addressing key concerns like ransomware, cloud security, and compliance through automation, AmiViz aims to empower businesses to strengthen their security posture, effectively respond to cyber threats, and maintain data integrity.

Through interactive demonstrations and live sessions, the company will showcase how AI-powered tools enhance threat detection, automate response mechanisms, and simplify the management of cybersecurity infrastructures. By partnering with leading vendors, AmiViz will demonstrate real-world use cases where AI enhances security operations, accelerates vulnerability assessments, and streamlines decision-making. The focus will be on empowering channel partners with these AI-driven tools to improve their service delivery, while end users benefit from more robust protection and increased agility in handling evolving cyber threats.

This year, AmiViz is partnering with an array of leading global cybersecurity vendors to showcase a broad spectrum of specialized solutions. These collaborations include:

BlackBerry - Cybersecurity and Critical Event Management ZinadIT - Cybersecurity Training Solutions for Organizations AlgoSec - Secure Application Connectivity EfficientIP - Network Automation and DNS Security with DDI Fidelis Security - Proactive XDR Security Platform with Integrated Deception Tenable - Exposure Management YesWeHack - Global Bug Bounty and Vulnerability Management Platform ZeroFox - Brand Protection and Threat Intelligence Bitsight - Cyber Risk Management Contrast Security - Runtime Application Security Intercede - Strong Authentication from Passwords to PKI Safe Decision - Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform senhasegura - Privileged Access Management Utimaco - HSMs, encryption for key management, data protection Sysdig – Real Time Security for Cloud and Containers BigID – Data Visibility & Control

"Our participation at GITEX 2024 underscores our commitment to empowering businesses in the Middle East to stay ahead of cybersecurity threats," said Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz. "As we witness unprecedented digital growth in the region, the need for comprehensive and innovative cybersecurity strategies has never been more critical. Through our collaborations with top-tier cybersecurity vendors, we aim to equip businesses with the tools they need to secure their digital futures."

In addition to showcasing these technologies, AmiViz will announce new partnerships and host keynote presentations and technical briefings. These sessions, led by industry experts and technology partners, will provide valuable insights into the latest developments in cybersecurity, focusing on practical applications that address the most pressing threats faced by businesses today.

AmiViz invites attendees to visit their booth at the Cyber Valley in Hall 24, Stand A45 Dubai World Trade Center, where they can explore the latest cybersecurity technologies and gain insights into securing their operations against an ever-evolving threat landscape. The event is an excellent opportunity for business leaders, IT professionals, and cybersecurity experts to engage with AmiViz’s team and learn more about their solutions fit for various industry segments, including finance, healthcare, and government.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalized service for our partners.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

