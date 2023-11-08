Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the pioneering enterprise B2B cybersecurity marketplace in the Middle East region, is excited to announce its participation in Black Hat Riyadh 2023, the most prominent cybersecurity event in Saudi Arabia to be held at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Center on November 14-16. This pivotal event will serve as an ideal platform to showcase our cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and services.

Black Hat Riyadh 2023, known for attracting global cybersecurity professionals, will provide a great opportunity for AmiViz to engage with industry experts, potential partners, and clients. This event will highlight new advancements in the cybersecurity landscape, offering a catalyst for proactive discussions and robust collaborations.

"We are thrilled to be part of Black Hat Riyadh 2023. It is a highly anticipated event that allows us to highlight our innovative cybersecurity solutions on an international platform," states Ilyas Mohammed, COO of AmiViz. "Participating in such a renowned event underscores our commitment to the cybersecurity industry and empowers us to assist more businesses in protecting their digital assets."

“With cybersecurity threats on the rise, AmiViz is committed to providing reliable, cutting-edge cybersecurity services. Our participation in Black Hat Riyadh 2023 underlines our dedication to keeping abreast of the latest technology and trends in cybersecurity. It also allows us to share our understanding and expert insights with a larger audience,” he said.

As a leading cybersecurity marketplace, AmiViz has an extensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions. These include threat intelligence, security assessments, penetration testing, and incident response solutions from our vendors AlgoSec, BlackBerry, Cequence Security, Check Point, Menlo Security, Swimlane, ZINAD IT, Darktrace and ESET.

“We cater to a wide range of industries, providing customized solutions that fit each client's unique needs and requirements,” Ilyas said. Our participation at Black Hat Riyadh 2023 is a testament to our commitment to cybersecurity. We look forward to showcasing our state-of-the-art services, engaging with leading experts, and contributing to raising the bar for cybersecurity standards worldwide.”

For more information about AmiViz and our presence at Black Hat Riyadh 2023, please visit our booth in Hall 3, Stand D50 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Center from 14-16 November 2023.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

