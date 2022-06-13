Dubai, UAE: AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace today announced it has successfully concluded its series of roadshow that was held in Doha, Cairo, Riyadh and Dubai under the theme, ‘Your Security, Our Passion.’

AmiViz aligned with leading names in the cybersecurity business like Tenable, ZeroFox, LogRhythm, Onapsis, Picus, Check Point, Silobreaker, BlackBerry, Galaxkey, Algosec and Ivanti to create a series of roadshows that was well received and attended by hundreds of CIO’s, CISOs, IT Heads, and senior executives from various enterprises hailing from Banking, Oil & Gas, Retail and Government sector.

Majority of the attendees appreciated the well thought out program and enjoyed the interesting topics that were presented to them during the roadshow. Besides highlighting the latest innovations and updates in their product portfolio, the rich line of speakers touched base with the most relevant concerns of today’s business that has been impacted by cybersecurity in various ways. Speakers also shared best use cases and suggested how best enterprises in each country can counter the cybersecurity risks and overcome vulnerabilities to strengthen their organisations’ security posture.

AmiViz shared the benefits of its marketplace, and how the Customer Experience Center (CEC) Lab with a setup of over 25 technologies integrated with one another. This helps the customers to experience the demo remotely either of a single technology or integration of multiple technologies and understand how it works in their own unique environment.

The company also took this an opportunity to unveil its Customer Loyalty Program and introduced the key features of the loyalty program to all the customers attending the roadshow in all the 4 countries.

In a statement, the AmiViz said “The roadshow was able to meet the objectives and deliver the necessary technical updates and knowledge that will allow enterprises to design their own cybersecurity strategies and enable them to understand the power various technologies, which will help them to improve their incident response time and enhance protection to support their digital transformation journey.”

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile app on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners and vendors.

AmiViz offers its one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.