Dubai, UAE: AmiViz, the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Titania, a global leader in network vulnerability and exposure risk management solutions. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to enhancing network security and the operational resilience of enterprises across the region.

With cyber threats growing in scale and sophistication, organisations are under increasing pressure to ensure their networks are secure, compliant, and optimised. Titania’s world-renowned solutions, including its flagship product, Nipper Enterprise, provide near-real-time visibility and analysis of all network configuration changes to detect exposure to the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) used by even advanced threats such as Volt and Salt Typhoon. By automating posture reporting and identifying potential indicators of compromise, it helps streamline organisations’ incident responses and improves security outcomes.

The agreement enables AmiViz to bring Titania’s innovative solutions to its extensive partner ecosystem, catering to critical industries such as finance, healthcare, energy, and government. AmiViz offers resellers and system integrators seamless access to Titania’s advanced solutions, along with value-added services like training, technical support, and pre-sales assistance through its vast network of channel partners.

This partnership is poised to address a growing demand in the Middle East and Africa for proactive cybersecurity measures. Titania’s precise and automated network risk management capabilities align with the region’s focus on digital transformation, where secure and resilient networks are essential to success. By leveraging AmiViz’s deep market expertise and established distribution network, Titania’s solutions are set to reach a wide range of customers looking to enhance proactive network security.

Commenting on the partnership, Ilyas Mohammed, AmiViz's Chief Operating Officer, said, “We are excited to partner with Titania, whose innovative approach to proactive configuration security addresses a critical need in today’s cybersecurity landscape. Together, we aim to equip enterprises across the Middle East and Africa with the tools they need to safeguard their networks and ensure operational resilience.”

Titania CEO, Victoria Dimmick, added, “Titania’s mission to enable organisations to protect their critical network infrastructure and remain operationally ready, resilient, and recoverable, is one we are advancing through partnerships. AmiViz’s strong presence and expertise in the Middle East and Africa will be instrumental in supporting organisations in the region to enhance network security.”

This agreement strengthens AmiViz’s portfolio of advanced cybersecurity offerings and reinforces Titania’s position as a trusted partner in network security innovation worldwide.

For more information about the partnership or to explore Titania’s solutions, please contact AmiViz.

