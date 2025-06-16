Dubai, United Arab Emirates – ASUS, in collaboration with its partner MarsSys, successfully hosted ‘The Tech Social’, an event focused on education and innovation. The event brought together key decision-makers, influencers and end-users from the education sector to discuss the evolving role of technology and the increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education.

Hosted recently at the Grand Sheraton Hotel in Dubai, ‘The Tech Social’ aimed to raise awareness of the transformative role of AI in education, showcasing how technology is reshaping the learning experience and empowering the entire education ecosystem. By offering tailored solutions that address the real-world needs of institutions, educators, and students, ASUS supports the sector with innovation and reliability. Their offerings span from secure, enterprise-grade hardware to AI-powered software, ensuring future-ready tools for every level of learning. This includes their versatile lineup of All-in-One (AiO) devices and Chromebooks, designed for both performance and ease of use in educational environments.

The event also featured an insightful panel discussion titled "AI in Education: Shaping the Future of Learning,” which brought together leading voices from the education and technology sectors to explore emerging trends in the integration of AI into modern classrooms.

The discussion shed light on the adoption of AI in schools, where it is now moving away from the traditional classroom model to a more adaptive learning environment. AI can help personalize learning while keeping teachers at the center of the education process, equip students for real-world challenges and allow for more global collaboration between other schools and institutions. Privacy and transparency were also discussed, with an emphasis on using AI as a tool to enhance the human connection rather than replace the role of educators. Overall, the panel touched on important points regarding how educators, students and schools should prepare themselves for the evolving concept of learning.

"AI is shaping the future of learning in the education sector. As schools across the UAE begin integrating AI into their curricula, ASUS remains committed to empowering educators, students and educational institutions with the advanced tools and solutions required to meet the evolving demands of modern learning environments. We are pleased with the response we received to 'The Tech Social' event, which reflects the education sector’s growing commitment to technological advancement," said Tolga Özdil, Regional SYS Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META) at ASUS.

Through its partnerships, ASUS is committed to supporting the education sector and providing end-users with direct access to its extensive range of innovative, reliable, and purpose-built technology solutions. Building on the success of ‘The Tech Social,’ ASUS plans to host similar events in the future to further engage and empower the education community.