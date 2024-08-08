Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AmiViz, the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle east, today announced a strategic partnership with senhasegura, a global leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM). This collaboration brings Senhasegura’s industry-leading PAM solutions to organizations across the Middle East and Africa, empowering them to effectively mitigate cybersecurity risks associated with privileged credentials.

As cyber threats grow in sophistication and frequency, securing privileged access has become paramount for organizations of all sizes. senhasegura's comprehensive PAM platform provides granular control and visibility over privileged accounts, protecting sensitive data and critical systems from unauthorized access and potential breaches.

Through this partnership, AmiViz will provide regional enterprises across various industry verticals with the complete suite of senhasegura's PAM solutions, including:

Privileged Account and Session Management: Secure, manage, and monitor all privileged accounts, including shared accounts, firecall accounts, and application accounts.

Secrets Management: Protect sensitive information such as passwords, API keys, and encryption keys by securing, managing, and rotating them automatically.

Just-in-Time and Just-Enough Access: Grant privileged access only when needed and revoke it automatically after use, significantly reducing the attack surface.

Comprehensive Auditing and Reporting: Maintain a detailed audit trail of all privileged activities for compliance and threat investigation.

Commenting on the partnership, Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz said, "The partnership with senhasegura significantly strengthens our portfolio in the Middle East and Africa by incorporating their state-of-the-art PAM technology. This collaboration enables us to provide comprehensive security solutions to our customers, addressing critical challenges in privileged access management and enhancing overall cybersecurity in the region."

"We are thrilled to partner with Amiviz to bring senhasegura's cutting-edge PAM solutions to the Middle East and Africa," said Marcus Scharra, Co-CEO at senhasegura.

"This region is experiencing rapid digital transformation, making robust cybersecurity measures more critical than ever. We believe that by combining our expertise with Amiviz's established presence, we can empower organizations across the region to effectively manage privileged access and strengthen their security posture."

-Ends-

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalized service for our partners.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought—it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

About senhasegura

senhasegura is a global provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions, recognized for its innovative technology and comprehensive approach to securing privileged credentials. The company’s award-winning platform empowers organizations worldwide to control access, manage privileges, and monitor activities of all users with administrative access to critical systems and sensitive data. By implementing a Zero Trust approach and utilizing least privilege principles, senhasegura helps organizations of all sizes mitigate cybersecurity risks, strengthen compliance, and safeguard their digital assets.

Know more about senhasegura: www.senhasegura.com.