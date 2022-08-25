Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace, today announced that the company has signed a partnership with Cyber Security Works (CSW), a leading platform and services provider of predictive, AI-powered Attack Surface and Vulnerability Management solutions.

Cyber Security Works (CSW) is a US Department of Homeland Security–sponsored CVE Numbering Authority and a leader in Attack Surface Management. The availability of CSW’s mature Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) and Application and Infrastructure Penetration Testing services at the AmiViz marketplace will help enterprises in the Middle East improve their security posture and reduce vulnerabilities.

The partnership with AmiViz will also enable CSW to expand its reach across the region and enhance its go-to market timelines as it can connect with a larger base of partners on the marketplace, thereby saving time and resources to address such a wide region with different countries.

Ram Movva, Chairman and Co-Founder of CSW said, “Partners are extremely critical for us to increase our reach in any geography, and this partnership with AmiViz will help us spread our footprint faster in the Middle East region. The AmiViz marketplace’s presence across the region will enable us to roll out our partner program at a quicker pace. Our partner program is designed to collaborate with channel partners and offer them mutual business growth opportunities, unique value propositions, and commitment.”

He further added, “Our solutions have helped organizations across different geographies to increase their security posture, and we intend to replicate our success with regional businesses and help them gain resilience against the evolving threat landscape.”

Commenting on the partnership with CSW, the COO of AmiViz, Ilyas Mohammed said, “We are excited to onboard CSW, and given their proven track record and market leadership worldwide, we are confident that this will provide a big opportunity for our partners to capitalize and grow their business.”

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

About Cyber Security Works

Cyber Security Works (CSW) is a tech-enabled services company focused on attack surface management and penetration testing as a service. Our vulnerability and exploit research led us to discover 54+ zero days in popular products, such as Oracle, D-Link, WSO2, Thembay, TIBCO, Zoho and many more. CSW became a CVE Numbering Authority to enable thousands of bug bounty hunters and play a critical role in the global effort of vulnerability management. As an acknowledged leader in vulnerability research and analysis, CSW is ahead of the game in helping organizations worldwide to secure their business from evolving threats.

For more information, visit www.cybersecurityworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

