Dubai, UAE: AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace, today announced that it’s participating at this year’s Black Hat MEA at Riyadh Front Exhibition Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Black Hat MEA is one the largest and most iconic cybersecurity events in the world that brings together global CISOs from front page companies, elite ethical hackers, more Black Hat trainers than anywhere except Vegas, and thousands of visitors. The festive vibe and amazing design of the event set a new standard for the infosec community.

Ilyas Mohamed, COO for AmiViz said: “Black Hat is one of the premier cybersecurity events in the world, and with the market for cybersecurity solutions expanding fast in Saudi Arabia, we believe it is a perfect focused event to display our wide portfolio of cybersecurity solutions that will help enterprise customers in the Kingdom to strengthen their security, maintain business continuity, and mitigate the impact of cyber threats,"

"Black Hat is an excellent opportunity for us and also for our associated technology partners, which will be attending the show along with us on our booth to engage with global and local security experts, security specialists, practitioners, partners and customers,” Ilyas added.

Several of the world’s leading technology providers will be present at the AmiViz booth during the Black Hat this year to showcase their latest cybersecurity solutions to customers and channel partners, including Algosec, Anomali, BlackBerry, Check Point, Intel471, LogRhythm, Polyswarm, Swimlane, Tenable, and ZinadIT.

Besides showcasing the cybersecurity solutions during the three days of Black Hat MEA, AmiViz will also highlight the tangible business value proposition that the AmiViz platform offers to channel partners and vendors, so that they can deliver more with less investment. This unique proposition is possible, as the company has already invested heavily in building many business tools that partners can use to accelerate their growth strategy by simply collaborating with AmiViz. Some of the key tools are the CEC Lab, white labelling opportunity, credit support, online ordering, pre-sales, inside sales and marketing support to help qualify leads to build a healthy pipeline.



Channel partners and vendors will also be provided with hands-on demos at the AmiViz stand at Black Hat MEA on how to download and navigate the AmiViz mobile app to establish collaboration, manage quotations and demos, and gain visibility into the business pipeline.



To know more about the latest products and solutions available at the AmiViz marketplace and meet participating vendors offering demos, visit AmiViz at booth no. C-50 in Hall 3, Riyadh Front Exhibition Centre, Riyadh, KSA.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform for enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.