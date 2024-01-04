Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace for cybersecurity, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Asimily, a market leader in the Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) risk management platform. The collaboration aims to strengthen IoT Security, Industrial IoT Security, and Medical Device Security in the Middle East region.

This alliance underscores the shared commitment of both companies to provide high-quality, end-to-end security solutions for IoT and IoMT devices, and to address the increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats businesses in the Middle East face today.

“As we continue to see an increase in IoT adoption across various industries, the need for robust IoT security solutions has never been greater. Our partnership with Asimily allows us to provide our customers enhanced security and risk management solutions for their IoT and IoMT devices. Together, we aim to deliver cutting-edge technology and services to protect businesses from growing cyber threats," said Ilyas Mohammed, COO of Amiviz.

Asimily has revolutionized holistic IoT and IoMT security by addressing and prioritizing organizations’ most critical connected device vulnerabilities, threats, and challenges in real-time. With its advanced machine learning technology, Asimily provides comprehensive visibility into device behavior, delivering the insight needed to manage and mitigate potential risks effectively and efficiently.

"Partnering with AmiViz enables Asimily to expand our footprint in the Middle East market and bring our state-of-the-art IoT and IoMT security solutions to a broader range of customers," said Wayne Hollinshead, EMEA Channel Director, Asimily. "Our joint dedication to providing superior IoT security gives our clients the assurance they need to manage their connected devices safely and efficiently."

Through this partnership, AmiViz and Asimily will offer comprehensive security solutions that combine leading-edge technology and unparalleled expertise, giving businesses the confidence to innovate and grow in a secure digital environment.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

About Asimily

Asimily has built an industry-leading risk management platform that secures IoT devices for the healthcare industry, as well as higher education, manufacturing, government, life sciences, retail, and finance. With the most extensive knowledge base of IoT and security protocols, Asimily inventories and classifies every device across organizations, both connected and standalone. Because risk assessment—and threats—are not a static target, Asimily monitors organizations’ devices, detects anomalous behavior, and alerts operators to remediate any identified anomalies. With secure IoT devices and equipment, Asimily customers know their business-critical devices and data are safe. For more information on Asimily, visit https://www.asimily.com

