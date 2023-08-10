Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace for cybersecurity, has today announced a partnership with Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security artificial intelligence for the Middle East and Africa.

This new partnership will bring the power of Darktrace’s Self-Learning AI technology to AmiViz’s customers and community. Self-Learning AI sits behind every component of Darktrace’s Cyber AI Loop™; an always-on, feedback system that creates a virtuous cycle which strengthens and hardens the entire security ecosystem. Darktrace has been onboarded to the AmiViz B2B Platform and can be accessed by resellers through their mobile app.

Darktrace’s Cyber AI Loop prevents, detects, responds, and heals from cyber-attacks, all at once, at all times, everywhere an organization touches data and people, whether that’s outside on the attack surface or inside the organization.

Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz said “We are excited to announce our latest partnership with Darktrace, a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. The partnership with Darktrace will allow us to provide the best-in-class solutions to our channel partners in the region."

Ilyas further adds “We are confident that this partnership will enable us to help our partners and customers navigate the challenges they face with various forms of cyber threats.”

“We are delighted to welcome AmiViz into our evolving partner community, an organization committed to equipping businesses across the Middle East and Africa with the security tools they need to minimize cyber disruption,” said Francesca Bowen, Global Head of Partnerships, Darktrace. “This new partnership will empower more organizations in the region to embrace Darktrace’s self-learning AI, delivering autonomous, always-on cyber security and strengthening the human-AI partnership that will be critical for fighting the new era of attacks.”

AmiViz and Darktrace will work closely to roll out several new channel initiatives to enhance collaboration and drive greater customer value. AmiViz will help conduct technical and sales workshops, support proof of concept, and extend pre-sales, implementation, and first-line support to its partners across the region.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK.L), a global leader in cyber security artificial intelligence, is on a mission to free the world of cyber disruption. Breakthrough innovations in our Cyber AI Research Centre in Cambridge, UK have resulted in over 145 patents filed and research published to contribute to the cyber security community. Rather than study attacks, Darktrace's technology continuously learns and updates its knowledge of 'you' and applies that understanding to optimise your state of optimal cyber security. Darktrace is delivering the first ever Cyber AI Loop, fuelling a continuous end-to-end security capability that can autonomously spot and respond to novel in-progress threats within seconds. Darktrace employs over 2,200 people around the world and protects approximately 8,800 customers globally from advanced cyber threats. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' in 2021. To learn more, visit http://www.darktrace.com.

