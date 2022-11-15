Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:– AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace announced today that it has entered into a strategic alliance with Saudi Arabia-based CyberME Studio, an independently operating Venture Studio focusing on identifying, investing, nurturing, launching and promoting Saudi based start-ups purely focused on cybersecurity solutions.

Both companies are exhibiting together at Black Hat MEA in Riyadh from 15th to 17th November 2022. At the show, AmiViz is representing CyberME Studio and its associate companies; Cognna, Kensa and 2FAST at Black Hat.

Black Hat MEA is one the largest and most iconic cybersecurity events in the world that brings together global CISOs from front page companies, elite ethical hackers, more Black Hat trainers than anywhere except Vegas, and thousands of visitors. The festive vibe and amazing design of the event has set a new standard for the infosec community.

Ilyas Mohamed, COO for AmiViz said “CyberME Studio is doing an amazing job, and the start-ups under its fold have developed world-class cybersecurity solutions. We are extremely glad to represent their portfolio and to showcase their solutions at Black Hat. CyberME Studio is one-of-a-kind venture in Saudi Arabia that is focussed in developing technology in the cybersecurity space to address the challenges that customers face in today’s era. Out of our large portfolio, this is our first partnership representing Saudi home-grown cybersecurity technology.”

CyberME Studio is on a mission to place Saudi Arabia among the league of a nation that can launch homegrown cybersecurity companies to serve customers across the globe and cater to the US$ 300 billion cybersecurity market worldwide. In line with this endeavour the company was able to successfully launch various new start-ups including Cognna, Kensa and 2FAST in past year.

CyberME Studio has been promoting these companies at various forums and exhibitions. The company has been part of LEAP 2021, @hack 2021, and Global Entrepreneurship Congress 2022. And, now with a strategic partnership with AmiViz, CyberME Studio has opted to participate in Black Hat 2022 in Riyadh with AmiViz.

Expressing his delight about the partnership with AmiViz and participation at Black Hat, Abdulrahman Bajaber, CEO at CyberME Studio said “We are ecstatic with the performance of all these three start-ups, which focus on a different niche within the cybersecurity domain and provide solutions that help enterprises to enhance their security posture and shield themselves against advanced cyber-attacks. We are proud at CyberME to bring the best in people to establish a new industry and take it out to the world!”.

Cognna

Find the adversaries that traditional cybersecurity misses and defeat the threats they can’t see with a powerful cognitive detection and response platform. Cognna enables businesses to stop every threat without expending every resource, by combining human intuition, machine intelligence and AI assistance for cognitive detection and response that evolves ahead of threats.

Cognna’s advanced compromise assessments include both Yara and Sigma scanning to detect malicious activity signatures and the behavioral patterns of an adversary. With cognitive threat detection, businesses can focus on the advanced persistent threats that plague their specific industry and region, knowing what’s ahead for them and protecting against evolving threats.

Kensa

As application development gets more complex –with shorter timelines, new compliance regulations and an evolving threat landscape, Kensa is the partner that can cut through complexity and give you a competitive edge. Kensa helps you develop security as your competitive edge –with mobile app security testing that finds more, helps you resolve vulnerabilities faster, and that is hosted locally and tailored to the MENA threat landscape.

Kensa’s expertise in comprehensive security testing and in the unique challenges of the MENA market enables you to both meet regulations and use security as a competitive advantage. Develop security as your competitive edge and stand out in secure app development.

2FAST

2Fast streamlines authentication and authorization with centralized IAM and one step login for fast, flexible, frictionless security that’s easier on the enterprise and more enjoyable for the user.

Experience seamless security with passwordless authentication and single sign on options for every user. Find the security of flexibility with agile IAM that grows with your business and easily integrates with existing applications. Elevate your security standards without impacting usability for internal teams and customers. Gain a deeper understanding of your organization with insights into user trends and robust modules to manage data privacy permissions. Go beyond the SSO with comprehensive IAM that powers greater possibilities for the evolving enterprise.

To learn more about CyberME Studio and meet the team of experts from Cognna, Kensa and 2FAST, please visit CyberME Studio at the AmiViz booth located at stand number H3.C50 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 15th to 17th November 2022.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

