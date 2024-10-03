RIDDARA RD6 blends thrilling EV performance with the capability and versatility of a premium pickup truck

Powerful EV platform offers power output of 422hp and 585Nm alongside a range of up to 455 km

Dubai, UAE: AGMC, the official distributor for RIDDARA vehicles in the UAE, has launched the brand’s first fully electric 4x4 pickup in the United Arab Emirates – the RIDDARA RD6. Capable, practical and reliable, the RD6 is a high-performance pickup offering more choice in green mobility to eco-conscious drivers in the UAE.

The news comes following an agreement signed recently between AGMC, one of the UAE’s leading vehicle importers and an authorised distributor for Geely vehicles, and RIDDARA, a 100% electric pickup truck brand under Geely Holding Group, for AGMC to distribute the brand across the UAE.

Commenting at the launch, Dr. Andreas Schaaf, CEO - Geely Group Brands at AGMC, said: “We are thrilled to launch the RIDDARA RD6 in the United Arab Emirates. The launch of this exciting new 100% electric pickup represents the first significant milestone in our new partnership with RIDDARA. Offering a stylish, practical, high-performance pickup such as the RD6 to our customers in the UAE aligns with our objectives to offer more choice, more quality, and more excitement in our range. RIDDARA is set to establish a whole new category to the UAE market with an affordable, yet high-performance fully electric pickup that is capable, practical and thrilling to drive. AGMC has always been committed to leading automotive technology innovation in the UAE market, and the arrival of the all-electric RIDDARA RD6 pickup truck will undoubtedly enrich our product lines and bring more choices for green mobility to our customers.”

Dr. Ling Shi Quan, CEO of RIDDARA added: “I am extremely excited to witness this historical launch of RIDDARA, a new energy outdoor ecological brand under Geely Holding Group, here in Dubai. The RIDDARA RD6 will bring a brand-new intelligent, green and electrified experience to all pickup truck users across the Middle East. RIDDARA has established a deep relationship of collaboration with AGMC which marks a significant milestone for us in the Middle East market. AGMC's outstanding leadership in the UAE automotive industry makes it the perfect partner for RIDDARA in this region, jointly opening a new chapter of sustainable high-performance vehicles. This partnership ensures that RIDDARA's grand vision can thrive in the UAE, and together, we have created a new era of electric mobility in the UAE, built on the pillars of adventure, sustainability and cutting-edge technology.”

Thrilling, Versatile, Sustainable

The RIDDARA RD6 is a sophisticated all-new 4WD pickup set to revolutionise the way EV drivers enjoy their vehicles, taking EV pickup ownership to the next level with a more exciting and enjoyable experience.

It is based on the M.A.P. (Multiple Attached Platform) 100% electric pickup truck architecture independently developed by Geely Holding Group. As China's first and only platform built specifically for electric pickup trucks, the M.A.P. platform integrates Geely Group's cutting-edge technology and rich experience in the field of electric vehicles.

Through this platform, RIDDARA has not only demonstrated unprecedented EV design and performance, but also established new innovations in safety, intelligence and environmental protection.

The RIDDARA RD6 features a 5.26-meter body with a spacious 1200L+ super rear bucket. Measuring 1.525m by 1.450m with a depth of 540mm, it offers ample room cargo with up to 865 kg loading capacity.

Its versatile design allows for endless customisation, in addition to its battery which offers a world-leading 21kwh discharge capability, enabling it to power multiple 12V or 24V appliances simultaneously. This covers a range of outdoor devices, from lighting to refrigerators, stereo systems and more, making the RD6 great for outdoor enthusiasts looking for that extra bit of luxury by having home comforts outside.

Though capable and versatile, the RD6 is also thrilling to drive. With an impressive power output of 422hp and 585Nm torque from the batteries and electric motors, the RD6 delivers powerful performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. This performance comes alongside a range of up to 455 kilometres (NEDC) under normal driving conditions, putting any destination in the UAE within easy reach.

The spacious interior is crafted for both comfort and adventure, and packed with tech that'll keep drivers and passenger alike connected and informed. A 14.6-inch central control screen and 10.2-inch full LCD instrument panel put everything within reach. Comfort features include premium leather seats, smart keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, and an eight-speaker audio system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. With 6 airbags, automatic emergency braking, collision warning, and pedestrian protection, the RD6 also boasts class-leading safety for all road users.

Developed for UAE Weather

The launch of the RIDDARA RD6 follows a comprehensive regional testing programme, the final stages of which took place in the UAE in the summer of 2024. The testing was carried out to ensure optimal performance of the vehicles batteries, motors and systems in the region’s hot weather climate.

Hot-weather testing in the region highlights the brand’s commitment to environmental protection and delivering sustainable mobility solutions on a global scale. The extreme heat of the UAE offers an ideal testing ground for RIDDARA’s advanced electric technology. The testing was an absolute success, with the RIDDARA RD6 passing with flying colours, and all systems operating nominally throughout the programme.

For more information on the exceptional RIDDARA RD6 and its advanced technologies, please visit www.riddara.ae.

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for over 50 years, and today offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services. The addition of RIDDARA to its line-up is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products.

About RIDDARA

RIDDARA, affiliated to Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding), is a mid to high-end intelligent EV enterprise focusing on the outdoor ecosystem. RIDDARA is an international pickup truck brand owned by Radar Auto. Geely Holding Group founded in 1986, is now managing several leading brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Zeekr, Volvo, and Lotus.

Leveraging the advantageous resources and industrial capabilities of Geely Holding, RIDDARA focuses on the pickup truck segment and seeks differentiated development and strength complementarity with other major Geely brands. RIDDARA has been engaging in product design and R&D with a global vision, focusing on creating outdoor intelligent connected experiences that surpass expectations.