Riyadh: American Express Saudi Arabia has announced an agreement with Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company, to enable corporate clients of Almosafer Business to centralize payments through its Corporate Travel Account (“CTA”), consolidating and providing visibility of corporate travel expenditure.

The American Express CTA is a centralized virtual payment solution that enables seamless management of business travel activities, while helping to improve cash flow and visibility of centralized travel expenditure. It enables greater control over travel costs and reconciliation through one monthly statements and reporting.

Commenting on the agreement, Fahad Mubarak Al Guthami, Chief Executive Officer at American Express Saudi Arabia, said: “American Express Saudi Arabia is committed to introducing innovative products and services to the Kingdom through strategic agreements with prominent businesses and financial institutions, enabling improved payment outcomes for our customers. We look forward to supporting Almosafer Business customers, bringing the convenience and diverse features of our CTA Travel Payment solution to an entirely new customer base.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO at Almosafer, added: “This agreement will provide our corporate clients with a truly invaluable solution that promises a more optimized, personalized business travel experience. It reflects our commitment to helping our customers enjoy seamless journeys around the world and elevating the standards of corporate travel within the Kingdom.

About American Express® Saudi Arabia

American Express Saudi Arabia is a joint venture company, equally owned by Amex (Middle East) BSC© and The Saudi Investment Bank. The company owns and operates the American Express® Card and merchant business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Even though American Express® products have been available to customers, merchants, and corporations in Saudi Arabia for over 20 years, the formation of American Express® Saudi Arabia in 1999 represented a major milestone for the development of the American Express® Brand in the Kingdom. Combining the resources and expertise of American Express® with The Saudi Investment Bank has contributed to developing and expanding the services offered to American Express® Cardmembers and merchants in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit the American Express Saudi Arabia website at: http://www.americanexpress.com.sa