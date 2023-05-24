SAUDI ARABIA: American Express Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of the ‘Alfursan Mileonaire Miles Campaign’ held in partnership with SAUDIA, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, and the airline’s Alfursan loyalty program.

The announcement of the campaign extends the ongoing partnership between American Express Saudi Arabia and SAUDIA through the Alfursan American Express Credit Card which allows Cardmembers to earn reward miles when using the card.

During the ‘Alfursan Mileonaire Miles Campaign’ taking place from May 9th to July 9th, 2023, 20 winners will receive prizes totaling 4 million Alfursan rewards miles. Each participant in the campaign will have the chance to receive between 50,000 to 1 million Rewards Miles which can easily be redeemed for flights to explore the world. Terms and conditions apply.[1]

To participate, new Cardmembers must activate their Alfursan American Express Credit Card within the two-month campaign period. Those interested can apply for their card on the American Express campaign’s website here. Existing base of Alfursan American Express Cardmembers are already enrolled in the raffle.

“We are proud to launch the ‘Mileonaire’ campaign, which gives new Cardmembers a special opportunity to earn rewards miles through the Alfursan loyalty program,” commented Fahad Al Guthami, Chief Executive Officer of American Express. “Our partnership with SAUDIA through the Alfursan American Express Credit Card demonstrates our commitment to providing unmatched value to customers across the Kingdom.”

The first round of winners for the ‘Mileonaire’ campaign will be announced on Thursday, June 15th with second-round winners announced on Sunday, July 16th.

Cardmembers who register during the campaign period are also entitled to a welcome bonus of 10,000 Alfursan rewards miles with an immediate upgrade to Alfursan Silver tier upon completing an international round trip flight on SAUDIA within the first 12 months of membership.[2]

Introduced in 2018, the Alfursan American Express Credit Card allows Cardmembers to earn frequent flyer miles (or ‘Alfursan miles’) for all purchases made on the card, as well as additional rewards miles on international transactions made through the SAUDIA website.

Cardmembers enjoy a range of benefits including Rewards miles earned on all currencies, waived conversion fees on purchases made in Saudi Riyals and US Dollars, and worldwide travel insurance.

All Alfursan American Express Credit Cardmembers receive one reward mile for every US dollar spent (or its equivalent in SAR) in addition to two rewards miles for every US dollar spent towards SAUDIA flights on the airline’s website. Cardmembers are also eligible to earn 15,000 bonus miles annually by spending US $50,000 in a year.

-Ends-

About American Express® Saudi Arabia

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

American Express Saudi Arabia is a closed joint stock company, equally owned by Amex (Middle East) BSC and the Saudi Investment Bank. The Company is regulated by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) as a Finance Company. The company owns and operates the American Express Card and merchant business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Even though American Express products have been available to customers, merchants, and corporations in Saudi Arabia for over 20 years, the formation of American Express Saudi Arabia in 1999 represented a major milestone for the development of the American Express Brand in the Kingdom. Combining the resources and expertise of American Express with The Saudi Investment Bank has contributed to developing and expanding the services offered to American Express Cardmembers and merchants in the Kingdom.

The company offers a wide range of products and services, including:

Credit Cards (Blue, Gold and Platinum)

Charge Cards (Green, Gold and Platinum)

Cobranded Cards (Alfursan and Marriot Bonvoy Credit Cards)

Corporate Payment Solutions (Corporate Cards, Business Cards, vPayment and Corporate Travel Accounts)

For more information, please visit the American Express Saudi Arabia website at:

https://www.americanexpress.com.sa