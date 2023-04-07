RIYADH: American Express Saudi Arabia has announced the addition of the Ehsan Platform, a digital charity and social welfare solution developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), to its growing Membership Rewards® catalog under the donation section. This collaboration with Ehsan platform allows Card Members to instantly convert their Membership Rewards® Points into charitable donations.

The Ehsan Platform utilizes data and AI to maximize the impact and sustainability of various charitable and developmental projects and services. Since its launch in 2021, the platform has received over SR 3 billion in donations, recorded over 60 million transactions, and distributed funds to 4.8 million beneficiaries.

Commenting on the significance of this new announcement, Mr. Fahad Mubarak Al Guthami, Chief Executive Officer at American Express Saudi Arabia, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Ehsan platform that plays a major role into charitable donations in Saudi Arabia. Its inclusion under American Express Saudi Arabia’s Membership Rewards® is a new option that we offer to our Card Members and that allows them to act and give to charities.”

-Ends-

About American Express® Saudi Arabia

American Express Saudi Arabia is regulated by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) as a Finance Company. The company owns and operates the American Express Card and merchant business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Even though American Express products have been available to customers, merchants, and corporations in Saudi Arabia for over 20 years, the formation of American Express Saudi Arabia in 1999 represented a major milestone for the development of the American Express Brand in the Kingdom. Combining the resources and expertise of American Express with The Saudi Investment Bank has contributed to developing and expanding the services offered to American Express Cardmembers and merchants in the Kingdom.

The company offers a wide range of products and services, including:

Credit Cards (Blue, Gold and Platinum)

Charge Cards (Green, Gold and Platinum)

Cobranded Cards (Alfursan and Marriot Bonvoy Credit Cards)

Corporate Payment Solutions (Corporate Cards, Business Cards, vPayment and Corporate Travel Accounts)

For more information, please visit the American Express Saudi Arabia website at:

https://www.americanexpress.com.sa