Kingdom of Bahrain: American Express Middle East has announced an agreement with Ottu, a leading fintech company in the Middle East. Through this collaboration, American Express Card Members will get a seamless, quick and secure online shopping experience when they use their cards at thousands of Ottu’s online merchants.

This agreement is aligned with American Express Middle East's commitment to increase the number of merchants that accept American Express and create opportunities for merchants to attract a broader customer base.

For merchants, this agreement will streamline the payment solution by facilitating the acceptance of American Express Cards without the need for additional hardware or complicated integration processes. Moreover, it will enable them to attract consumers and business from a global base of American Express Card Members – from Middle East and all around the world.

Graziela Martins, Vice President Merchant Business of American Express Middle East, commented: “We are delighted to sign an agreement with Ottu as part of our commitment to expand our merchant acceptance network and enable our Card Members to use their cards more and more for everyday spend. This agreement will enable new merchants to attract American Express Card Members from all around the world while providing them with a seamless and secure online shopping experience.”

Talal Alawadhi, Ottu's CEO, expressed satisfaction with the agreement, emphasizing the value created for current and future American Express Card Members. He sees the agreement between Ottu and American Express Middle East as a significant step in empowering businesses to innovate and create new opportunities.

About Ottu

Ottu is a leading fintech revolutionizing online payments for merchants. Focused on innovation and direct integration with Banks, Ottu has forged strategic alliances with banks, schemes, and acquirers, bolstering the fintech ecosystem in the MENA region.

About American Express Middle East

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, American Express Middle East employs a very diverse workforce of more than 600 employees, covering its consumer card, corporate payments and merchant businesses across the Middle East and North Africa region.

American Express Middle East is a payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business across the Middle East and North Africa.

