Dubai, United Arab Emirates – American Express Middle East has announced a new partnership with Dubai Opera as “Official Partner”. This partnership reflects both organizations' dedication to promoting arts and culture, offering American Express Card Members in the region exclusive access and unique opportunities to engage with world-class performances throughout the upcoming seasons from September 2024 to May 2026. American Express Middle East will be sponsoring four captivating productions annually, each carefully selected to immerse its Card Members in enchanting narratives of wonder, romance, and cultural celebration.

This partnership invites American Express Card Members in the region to immerse themselves in a realm of exclusivity, offering an array of exceptional benefits:

Exclusive Presale Access: Card Members are granted priority with a 24-hour presale window for all Dubai Opera’s ticketed events: providing access to premium seating arrangements.

Pre-Sale Advantage: Card Members enjoy an exclusive discount of 5% to 15% on pre-sale purchases.

Priority Service: To elevate the overall experience, Card Members can have a seamless visit with a dedicated American Express food and beverages queue at Dubai Opera located at the Grand Circle throughout the year, including pre-show, intermission, and post-show.

Complimentary Tours: Centurion® and Platinum® Card Members are offered complimentary access to the 'Dubai Opera Grand Tour', a unique behind-the-scenes exploration of this iconic venue, enriching their cultural appreciation.

Mazin Khoury, CEO of American Express Middle East, commented, "At American Express, we're committed to enhancing the unique value of our membership with exclusive lifestyle experiences and sponsorships that resonate with our Card Members’ passions. Our partnership with Dubai Opera is a testament to this commitment. We're supporting the arts and actively enhancing the lifestyle of our Card Members by offering them exclusive benefits and access to world-class performances."

Paolo Petrocelli, Head of Dubai Opera, stated, “We are proud to announce our new partnership with American Express Middle East, a collaboration that reflects the highest standards of prestige and excellence. This cooperation marks a significant moment for Dubai Opera, as it allows us to further elevate our offerings and create exceptional cultural experiences. Together with American Express, we are committed to enriching the arts scene, providing unmatched access to world-class performances, and enhancing the cultural impact we have on our diverse and vibrant community."

This new partnership is a key element of American Express Middle East’s strategy to provide its Card Members with exclusive access to exceptional experiences across a diverse range of entertainment categories.

American Express Card Members can discover more about these exclusive benefits and stay updated on upcoming events by visiting the American Express Middle East website at https://www.americanexpress.bh, downloading the Amex MENA App, or following American Express Middle East on its social media channels.

About American Express Middle East

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, American Express Middle East employs a very diverse workforce of more than 600 employees, covering its consumer card, corporate payments and merchant businesses across the Middle East and North Africa region.

American Express Middle East is a payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business across the Middle East and North Africa.

Learn more at www.americanexpress.com.bh, or download the mobile app, Amex MENA App or connect with us on www.facebook.com/AmericanExpressME, www.instagram.com/amexmena and www.linkedin.com/company/AmericanExpressME

About Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera is the main performing arts center of the United Arab Emirates. A unique venue inaugurated in 2016, Dubai Opera is the city's only purpose-built multi-format theatre with an Auditorium of 2000 seats and a Studio that accommodates up to 250 patrons, situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai, developed by Emaar. Its mission is to serve, unify, and inspire the community of Dubai and beyond by celebrating the cultures of the world. Through excellence in the arts, Dubai Opera aims to build a more vibrant and inclusive society, placing Dubai Opera, Dubai, and the UAE at the forefront of the global cultural scene.