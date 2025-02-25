There will be a 500MWh BESS project located in Zafarana and a 1,000MWh BESS project located in Benban.

These projects will enhance grid stability and enable greater integration of renewable energy sources in the country’s national energy mix.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AMEA Power, one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies, has signed Capacity Purchase Agreements (CPAs) with the Egyptian government to develop the first standalone battery energy storage stations in the country. The projects will have a combined capacity of 1,500MWh, comprising a 500MWh BESS project in Zafarana and a 1,000MWh BESS project in Benban.

The agreements were signed by Eng. Mona Rizk, Chairperson of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), and Aqueel Bohra, Chief Investment Officer at AMEA Power, in the presence of Dr. Mahmoud Esmat, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy; Eng. Hamida El-Sanea, General Manager for Renewable Energy Private Sector for the EETC; and Ahmed Hafez, Manager for Business Development at AMEA Power.

These milestone projects will support Egypt’s clean energy transition by enhancing grid stability and enabling greater integration of renewable energy sources into the national energy mix.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “This agreement marks a transformative moment in our journey to power a sustainable future for Egypt. By deploying advanced battery storage solutions, we are not only strengthening the country’s energy infrastructure but also paving the way for a more resilient and decarbonized power sector. AMEA Power is fully committed to accelerating Egypt’s clean energy ambitions through innovative, large-scale renewable projects that drive economic growth, create jobs, and deliver lasting environmental benefits.”

AMEA Power has been a key player in Egypt’s renewable energy sector, with investments exceeding $3 billion across solar, wind, and battery storage projects, bringing the company’s total capacity in the country to 2,500MW of wind and solar projects, and 2,400MWh BESS.

AMEA Power remains dedicated to fostering socio-economic growth by actively collaborating with local communities. Through its 'Community Investment and Development Programs,' the company will implement impactful social initiatives to drive long-term positive change.

About AMEA Power

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, investor, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, AMEA Power has assembled a world-class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East, and emerging Asia. With projects in 20 countries, a 6GW+ project pipeline, and 1,600MW+ in operation and under/near construction, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage, and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition.

Contacts:

E-mail: Barbro.Ciakudia@ameapower.com

For more information, please visit: www.ameapower.com