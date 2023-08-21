SANTA CLARA, Calif.: — Today, at VMware Explore 2023 Las Vegas, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) continued to showcase its proven performance and growing adoption of AMD EPYC™ CPUs, AMD Pensando™ data processing units (DPUs) and adaptive computing products as ideal solutions for the most efficient and innovative virtualized environments. For instance, a system powered by a 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ 9654 CPUs and a Pensando DPU, delivers approximately 3.3x the Redis application performance and 1.75x the aggregate network throughput when compared to a 4th Gen EPYC system with standard NICs[1]. Additionally, servers with 2P 4th Gen EPYC 9654 CPUs alone can enable using up to 35% fewer servers in an environment running 2000 virtual machines (VMs) compared to 2P Intel® Xeon® 8490H based servers[2].

"AMD is helping enterprise customers fully realize the benefits of their virtualized data centers with the latest generation EPYC CPUs and Pensando DPUs,” said Forrest Norrod, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Solutions Business Group, AMD. "Consolidation and modernization enable businesses to increase server utilization and efficiency while delivering impressive performance for critical enterprise workloads. Our ongoing collaboration with VMware enables customers to get more efficient and agile to reach their digital transformation goals.”

AMD is the Ideal Partner for Virtualized Environments

AMD, along with an ecosystem of trusted partners, continues to bring enterprise solutions to market that enable greater data center consolidation, helping customers be prepared for future workloads and capabilities of their data center. At the core of this shift is the impressive performance of AMD EPYC CPUs delivering, for instance, a 1.7x performance increase with 2P EPYC 9654 CPUs when compared to 2P Intel® Xeon® 8490H based servers running VMmark®[3].

Additionally, as data center applications continue to grow in scale and complexity, AMD Pensando DPUs are the ideal solution to help offload infrastructure services from the CPU to free up valuable work cycles. VMware vSphere® 8-enabled systems, powered by AMD EPYC CPUs and Pensando DPUs, deliver the performance, efficiency and flexibility IT leaders need to run a broad set of business-critical workloads.

“The move toward heterogeneous computing is driven, in large part, by the increased complexity of modern enterprise applications and distributed environments,” said Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager, cloud infrastructure business group, VMware. “VMware vSphere support for the latest generation of AMD EPYC CPUs and Pensando DPUs gives our customers a comprehensive enterprise platform that helps to deliver improved infrastructure performance, security and manageability.”

AMD data center products, along with the latest VMware-based systems, help IT leaders tailor and drastically improve the management and security of their enterprise applications allowing them to deliver on their organization’s most demanding digital transformation goals.

VMware Explore features several speaking sessions led by AMD executives. CVP of Architecture and Strategy, Robert Hormuth will lead a session on meeting AI demand in a constrained data center on Wednesday, August 23 at 2:00 p.m. PDT and AMD Technical Marketing Director, Nick Furman, will lead a session on revolutionizing the hybrid cloud with DPUs on Wednesday, August 23 at 12:00 p.m. PDT.

Supporting Resources

Visit the AMD booth (#701) at VMware Explore 2023 to speak to an expert

Learn more about AMD EPYC processors

Learn more about AMD Pensando Infrastructure Accelerators

Follow AMD on Twitter

Connect with AMD on LinkedIn

-Ends-

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and Twitter pages.